NEX Exchange (NEXX) Suspension of Trading 13-March-2020 / 08:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The following security has been suspended from trading on NEX Exchange with effect from 5:30pm, 12/03/2020, due to market maker temporary withdrawal from market making activities. First Sentinel PLC Preference Shares Symbol: FSPS ISIN: GB00BKRQWQ03 The Regulation Department NEX Exchange London Fruit & Wool Exchange 1 Duval Square London E1 6PW Tel: 020 7818 9767 Email: regulation@nexexchange.com Website: www.nexexchange.com Category Code: MSCM TIDM: NEXX LEI Code: 213800AMGNBSOCOSDN11 Sequence No.: 52255 EQS News ID: 996749 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 13, 2020 04:00 ET (08:00 GMT)