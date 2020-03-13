Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 13.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 864371 ISIN: US1713401024 Ticker-Symbol: CXU 
Tradegate
13.03.20
09:59 Uhr
56,79 Euro
+0,07
+0,12 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
57,62
59,33
10:00
56,93
59,52
10:01
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CHURCH & DWIGHT
CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC56,79+0,12 %