Visiongain Report Provides Critical Market-led Data on the USD 457.3 Billion Private Military & Security Services Market

Private Military & Security Services (PMSCs) Market Report 2020-2030

LONDON, March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Forecasts by Service Type (Land-Based Security, Specialised Maritime Security, and Duel Land-Maritime), by Provider Type (Private Security Companies and Private Military Companies), and by Country (United States, United Kingdom, Germany, China, India, Australia, and Rest of World). Plus, Analysis of the Leading Players in the Market Space

• CACI gets $907m Army intelligence analysis task order

• DynCorp International awarded 9-month extension to continue supporting US Army in Afghanistan

• Securitas wins contract to protect O2

In this new, 121-page Visiongain report, you will receive over 100 tables and charts as well as independent, impartial and objective analysis.

By ordering and reading this report today, you will be given:

• A concise and comprehensive analysis of the Private Military & Security Services market from 2020 to 2030.

• An understanding of not only the financial prospects of the PMSCs industry but also the growth potential of several submarkets - including different domain and provider types.

• An informed forecast of the sales of six individual countries - United States, United Kingdom, Germany, China, India and Australia.

• A description of the main drivers and restraints that are affecting the development of the PMSCs market.

• Profiles of the key players in the industry as well as up-to-date information on their latest financial performances and product offerings.

Predictions for the global market and submarkets - what's possible?

Along with an evaluation of the current level of international investment in the PMSCs market, this report provides measured forecasts for four submarkets covering the period 2020 to 2030.

• Private Military & Security Services Market by Service Type, 2020-2030

• Land-Based Security Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

• Specialised Maritime Security Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

• Duel Land-Maritime Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

• Private Military & Security Services Market by Provider Type, 2020-2030

• Private Military Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

• Private Security Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

• Private Military & Security Services Market by Country, 2020-2030

• United States Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

• United Kingdom Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

• Germany Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

• China Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

• India Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

• Australia Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

• Rest of World Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030

Companies covered in the report include:

Academi

ADT Corporation

Air Force Research Laboratory

Allied Universal

Andrews International

Asia Security Group

Australian government

Beijing DeWe Security Services Limited Company

Booz Allen Hamilton

CACI International

China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC)

China Overseas Security Group

China Security and Protection Group

Chubb Fire and Security

CORPS SECURITY

DEFION INTERNACIONAL

DynCorp International LLC.

Erinys International

Frontier Services Group

G4S plc.

Garda World Security Corporation

GUZ system management limited

Huaxin Zhongan

ICTS International

International Intelligence Limited

KBR Inc.

National Gallery, London

NATO

Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR)

North Bridge Services Group

Prosegur

SAAB

Securitas AB

Senaca Group

The Brink's Company

The Royal Mint

TSU Protection Services

U.K. government

U.S. Army

U.S. Army Common Operating Environment (CoE) schools and institutions

U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command Global Intelligence Support Service

U.S. Department of State (DoS)

U.S. Navy

United States Department of Defense (DoD)

Unity Resources Group

