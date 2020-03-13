Visiongain Report Provides Critical Market-led Data on the USD 457.3 Billion Private Military & Security Services Market

Private Military & Security Services (PMSCs) Market Report 2020-2030
LONDON, March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Forecasts by Service Type (Land-Based Security, Specialised Maritime Security, and Duel Land-Maritime), by Provider Type (Private Security Companies and Private Military Companies), and by Country (United States, United Kingdom, Germany, China, India, Australia, and Rest of World). Plus, Analysis of the Leading Players in the Market Space
• CACI gets $907m Army intelligence analysis task order
• DynCorp International awarded 9-month extension to continue supporting US Army in Afghanistan
• Securitas wins contract to protect O2
These are just some of the business-critical headlines that have surfaced about your industry in the past 12 months. How are you, and your company, reacting to news such as this? By ordering and reading our new report today, you will be fully informed and ready to act.
What does the future hold for the Private Military & Security Services market?
Visiongain's new study supplies the answer to you and provides it to you NOW.
In this new, 121-page Visiongain report, you will receive over 100 tables and charts as well as independent, impartial and objective analysis.
To request sample pages from this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/private-military-security-services-pmscs-market-report-2020-2030/download_sampe_div
By ordering and reading this report today, you will be given:
• A concise and comprehensive analysis of the Private Military & Security Services market from 2020 to 2030.
• An understanding of not only the financial prospects of the PMSCs industry but also the growth potential of several submarkets - including different domain and provider types.
• An informed forecast of the sales of six individual countries - United States, United Kingdom, Germany, China, India and Australia.
• A description of the main drivers and restraints that are affecting the development of the PMSCs market.
• Profiles of the key players in the industry as well as up-to-date information on their latest financial performances and product offerings.
Who should read this report?
• Senior Executives
• Business Development Managers
• Marketing Directors
• Consultants
• Chief Executive Officers
Governments, agencies & organisations actively working or interested in the Private Military & Security Services industry will also find significant value in our research.
Predictions for the global market and submarkets - what's possible?
Along with an evaluation of the current level of international investment in the PMSCs market, this report provides measured forecasts for four submarkets covering the period 2020 to 2030.
• Private Military & Security Services Market by Service Type, 2020-2030
• Land-Based Security Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030
• Specialised Maritime Security Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030
• Duel Land-Maritime Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030
• Private Military & Security Services Market by Provider Type, 2020-2030
• Private Military Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030
• Private Security Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030
• Private Military & Security Services Market by Country, 2020-2030
• United States Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030
• United Kingdom Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030
• Germany Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030
• China Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030
• India Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030
• Australia Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030
• Rest of World Submarket Forecast, 2020-2030
To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/private-military-security-services-pmscs-market-report-2020-2030/
Did you know that we also offer a report add-on service? Email sara.peerun@visiongain.com to discuss any customized research needs you may have.
Companies covered in the report include:
Academi
ADT Corporation
Air Force Research Laboratory
Allied Universal
Andrews International
Asia Security Group
Australian government
Beijing DeWe Security Services Limited Company
Booz Allen Hamilton
CACI International
China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC)
China Overseas Security Group
China Security and Protection Group
Chubb Fire and Security
CORPS SECURITY
DEFION INTERNACIONAL
DynCorp International LLC.
Erinys International
Frontier Services Group
G4S plc.
Garda World Security Corporation
GUZ system management limited
Huaxin Zhongan
ICTS International
International Intelligence Limited
KBR Inc.
National Gallery, London
NATO
Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR)
North Bridge Services Group
Prosegur
SAAB
Securitas AB
Senaca Group
The Brink's Company
The Royal Mint
TSU Protection Services
U.K. government
U.S. Army
U.S. Army Common Operating Environment (CoE) schools and institutions
U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command Global Intelligence Support Service
U.S. Department of State (DoS)
U.S. Navy
United States Department of Defense (DoD)
Unity Resources Group
To see a report overview please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com
Related reports:
Remote Weapon Station Market Report 2020-2030
Non-Lethal Weapons Market Report 2020-2030
Military Smart Weapons Market Report 2020-2030
Military Augmented Reality (MAR) Technologies Market Report 2019-2029
Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg