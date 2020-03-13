Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Electrolux Professional AB, company registration number 556003-0354, fulfills Nasdaq Stockholm's listing requirements. Provided that Electrolux Professional AB, applies for admission to trading of it's A- and B-shares on Nasdaq Stockholm, first day of trading is expected to be March 23, 2020. Short Name: EPRO A ----------------------------------------------------------- Number of A-shares to be listed: 8,192,539 ----------------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0013720018 ----------------------------------------------------------- Order book id: 191931 ----------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP Cleared ----------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Large cap ----------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities CCP/182 ----------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table ----------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO ----------------------------------------------------------- Short Name: EPRO B ----------------------------------------------------------- Number of B-shares to be listed: 279,204,911 ----------------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0013747870 ----------------------------------------------------------- Order book id: 191932 ----------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP Cleared ----------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Large cap ----------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities CCP/182 ----------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table ----------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO ----------------------------------------------------------- ICB Classification: Industry code: 3000 Consumer Goods -------------------------------------------------- Supersector code: 3700 Personal & Household Goods -------------------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.