Freitag, 13.03.2020
WKN: 890808 ISIN: GB0004866223 Ticker-Symbol: 01K 
Frankfurt
13.03.20
10:29 Uhr
7,490 Euro
-0,040
-0,53 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KELLER GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KELLER GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,560
7,930
13:04
PR Newswire
13.03.2020 | 12:46
49 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

KELLER GROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, March 13

Keller Group plc

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs)

Awards made under Keller Group plc's Long Term Incentive Plan

On 9 March 2020 Keller Group plc (the "Company") granted:

  • Deferred bonus award totalling 13,041 ordinary shares in Keller Group plc ("Ordinary shares"); and
  • Performance share awards totalling 450,259 Ordinary shares

as awarded by the Remuneration Committee under the terms of the Keller Long Term Incentive Plan (the "Plan"), to the PDMRs listed in the tables below.

The Company has received notification from PDMRs pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse ("Market Abuse Regulation" or "MAR"), on 12 March 2020, who were granted deferred bonus awards and performance share awards in respect of the following number of Ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the Company, under the Plan in accordance with the respective rules.

Deferred Bonus Award

NamePositionNo. of Ordinary Sharesawarded1/3
Total Deferred Bonus Awards outstanding3
Michael SpeakmanChief Executive Officer4,7806,216
James HindPresident, North America4,8484,848
Venu RajuEngineering and Operations Director3,4133,413

Executive Directors are subject to a deferral of 25% of any annual bonus payment into Ordinary shares for a period of two years that is eligible for dividend equivalents over the period from the date the deferred award is granted, to the date of its vesting. Malus and clawback apply.

Performance Share Awards

NamePositionNo. of Ordinary Shares awarded 1/2/3Total Performance Share Awards outstanding3
Michael SpeakmanChief Executive Officer109,513233,137
Mark HooperInterim Chief Financial Officer40,67640,676
Venu RajuEngineering and Operations Director36,634101,984
James HindPresident of North America65,058184,540
Thorsten HollPresident of EMEA42,260117,257
Peter WytonPresident of APAC27,11869,832
Eric DrooffChief Operating Officer of North America40,85987,885
Graeme CookGroup Human Resources Director24,27565,696
Jim De WaeleGroup Strategy Director22,02258,949
John RaineGroup HSEQ Director21,66246,680
Kerry PorrittGroup Company Secretary and Legal Advisor20,18251,575

Weighting, %2020 - 2022 Performance measuresThreshold -
25% vesting		Maximum - 100% vesting
50%Cumulative Earnings per Share (EPS) over three years270p310p
25%TSR ranking vs FTSE250 (excluding Investment trusts and Financial Services)MedianUpper quartile
25%Return on Capital Employed (ROCE)14%20%

The Performance Share Award performance conditions are measured over a three year period ending on 31 December 2022 and are expected to vest in March 2023. Executive Directors are subject to a further two year holding period. Malus and clawback apply.

For the purposes of article 19 of MAR, the above transactions took place in the United Kingdom, with a grant date of 9 March 2020 and the PDMRs being notified on 12 March 2020.

K A A Porritt
Group Company Secretary and Legal Advisor
13 March 2020
www.keller.com

[1] The price used to calculate the maximum number of ordinary shares under the Deferred Bonus Award and Performance Share Award was 799.00p, being the average closing price on 21, 24 and 25 February 2020 of the Company's shares on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

2 The amounts shown above represent the maximum possible number of ordinary shares that may be granted to the above named participants under the 2020 Performance Share Award.

3 The awards above excludes notional dividends.

LEI number: 549300QO4MBL43UHSN10
Classification: 3.1 Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State

