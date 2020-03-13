KELLER GROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Keller Group plc

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs)

Awards made under Keller Group plc's Long Term Incentive Plan

On 9 March 2020 Keller Group plc (the "Company") granted:

Deferred bonus award totalling 13,041 ordinary shares in Keller Group plc ("Ordinary shares"); and

Performance share awards totalling 450,259 Ordinary shares

as awarded by the Remuneration Committee under the terms of the Keller Long Term Incentive Plan (the "Plan"), to the PDMRs listed in the tables below.

The Company has received notification from PDMRs pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse ("Market Abuse Regulation" or "MAR"), on 12 March 2020, who were granted deferred bonus awards and performance share awards in respect of the following number of Ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the Company, under the Plan in accordance with the respective rules.

Deferred Bonus Award

Name Position No. of Ordinary Sharesawarded1/3

Total Deferred Bonus Awards outstanding3 Michael Speakman Chief Executive Officer 4,780 6,216 James Hind President, North America 4,848 4,848 Venu Raju Engineering and Operations Director 3,413 3,413

Executive Directors are subject to a deferral of 25% of any annual bonus payment into Ordinary shares for a period of two years that is eligible for dividend equivalents over the period from the date the deferred award is granted, to the date of its vesting. Malus and clawback apply.

Performance Share Awards

Name Position No. of Ordinary Shares awarded 1/2/3 Total Performance Share Awards outstanding3 Michael Speakman Chief Executive Officer 109,513 233,137 Mark Hooper Interim Chief Financial Officer 40,676 40,676 Venu Raju Engineering and Operations Director 36,634 101,984 James Hind President of North America 65,058 184,540 Thorsten Holl President of EMEA 42,260 117,257 Peter Wyton President of APAC 27,118 69,832 Eric Drooff Chief Operating Officer of North America 40,859 87,885 Graeme Cook Group Human Resources Director 24,275 65,696 Jim De Waele Group Strategy Director 22,022 58,949 John Raine Group HSEQ Director 21,662 46,680 Kerry Porritt Group Company Secretary and Legal Advisor 20,182 51,575

Weighting, % 2020 - 2022 Performance measures Threshold -

25% vesting Maximum - 100% vesting 50% Cumulative Earnings per Share (EPS) over three years 270p 310p 25% TSR ranking vs FTSE250 (excluding Investment trusts and Financial Services) Median Upper quartile 25% Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) 14% 20%

The Performance Share Award performance conditions are measured over a three year period ending on 31 December 2022 and are expected to vest in March 2023. Executive Directors are subject to a further two year holding period. Malus and clawback apply.

For the purposes of article 19 of MAR, the above transactions took place in the United Kingdom, with a grant date of 9 March 2020 and the PDMRs being notified on 12 March 2020.

K A A Porritt

Group Company Secretary and Legal Advisor

13 March 2020

www.keller.com

[1] The price used to calculate the maximum number of ordinary shares under the Deferred Bonus Award and Performance Share Award was 799.00p, being the average closing price on 21, 24 and 25 February 2020 of the Company's shares on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

2 The amounts shown above represent the maximum possible number of ordinary shares that may be granted to the above named participants under the 2020 Performance Share Award.

3 The awards above excludes notional dividends.

LEI number: 549300QO4MBL43UHSN10

Classification: 3.1 Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State