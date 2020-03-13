The HealthLynked tracker app is the #1 Medical App on App Store with over 450k downloads in 1 week

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 13, 2020) - HealthLynked made an important announcement on Monday that may have been overlooked by a raucous market. The release is worth another visit after HealthLynked (OTCQB: HLYK) said that is has developed technology to help track the spread of COVID-19 with its patient engagement platform. This may be the only known tracking system currently in the market and comes at a crucial time for the hopeful control of the COVID-19 virus.

According to the company press release, its COVID-19 tracker application for IOS mobile devices was made available on February 27, 2020 and its Android version on March 5, 2020. The mobile application provides updated information from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and World Health Organization (WHO) on confirmed cases and deaths worldwide. Furthermore, the application allows users to report how they are feeling and if they are having any symptoms consistent with the COVID-19 infection.

Also integrated into the application is a tool that includes a detailed global map tracking the virus, the latest twitter feeds, and a real time chat for users to engage with people from around the world to share information. The real time chat function has specific rooms monitored by healthcare professionals that are dedicated to countries from around the world, so users can communicate in their own language. HealthLynked added that the chat feature has over 34,000 actively engaged users from around the world, and since releasing the app there have been over 450,000 downloads in the first week.

Additionally, HealthLynked said that they continue to work with healthcare providers to deliver educational content via webinars and materials from the WHO and CDC to its user base. HealthLynked's COVID-19 tracker has approximately 260,000 users in the USA and Canada 58%, 105,000 in Europe 23%, 62,000 in Asia 14%, and 25,000 in Africa 6%.

The additional and important feature adds to an already compelling network that brings medical data sharing into the modern digital age.

What Is Appealing About The HealthLynked Global Network?



In simplest terms, the HealthLynked Global Network is a patient-centered medical information exchange designed to bring efficiencies and convenience to patients by connecting users, doctors, and healthcare data. It's an advanced and comprehensive application that can connect patients to their healthcare providers, and at the same time, integrate a healthcare medical record system that can provide personalized medical recommendations using artificial intelligence (AI).



The comprehensive Network also tackles some of the biggest problems in the healthcare system by allowing a patient-user to locate appropriate healthcare providers, schedule appointments, and alleviate slow check-ins'. Moreover, the HealthLynked Network provides valuable tools that enable medical record mobility and access, management of other family members healthcare, and efficient marketing of healthcare-related services. And, while some of these tools were available in the early part of the last decade, HealthLynked has made them better. These advancements are leading users of the technology to believe that their improvements in efficiency and effectiveness will lead to revolutionary changes in how healthcare is delivered - a service that will ultimately benefit us all.



Revolutionizing the Future of Healthcare



Research shows that 30% of patients don't follow up for recommended appointments. However, getting these patients back in for a follow-up and recommended screenings can significantly improve healthcare outcomes while increasing physician revenues by as much as $135,000 per year per provider.



In addition, improving office efficiencies by reducing patient intake times by 5 to 10 minutes per patient can allow a provider to see up to ten more patients per day. HealthLynked's QwikCheck application allows patients to check-in via their smartphone devices and shorten their check-in process. Studies have shown that just seeing one more patient per day can yield a $50,000 increase in physician revenue annually.



Another inherent benefit to healthcare providers is reduced overall costs. Strategic partnerships with medical supply companies like MedOfficeDirect give providers access to save 10-25% on their medical supply purchases.



Integrated Healthcare Data Revolution Is Just Beginning



As patient treatment becomes more specialized, data sharing in the healthcare industry is a definite necessity. And, with patients often seeing multiple physicians for particular health issues, the need for a seamless method of communication becomes vital. On this issue, several things are important to note:

Healthcare is highly specialized- and keeping healthcare records updated among multiple providers is a challenge. To optimize care, medical information needs to be integrated and up to date among all the healthcare providers involved in a patient's care.

Prescription medications can lead to complex and unfortunate drug interactions if providers are not fully aware of all the medications a patient is taking.

Medical mistakes are most often the result of incomplete information in the medical record or the provider not having the most up-to-date information.

And, as essential and remedial as medical record sharing may sound, still, 30% of physician practices in the US do not use an electronic health record system. Moreover, there are over 1,000 different electronic health records systems in the US, and connectivity among these systems often does not exist. Now, when utilizing the HealthLynked Network, patients and doctors can have a common platform where sharing medical records and related data is quick and easy.

With an experienced management team and a growing revenue base, the HealthLynked Global Network is projected to grow by thousands of physicians and millions of patients by the end of 2020. As well, the company has plans to up-list to NASDAQ by late 2020. And, the Company recently announced it signed a definitive agreement to acquire its first Accountable Care Organization (ACO) to complement its existing Network.

Already, the HealthLynked Global Network has proven that it can be a proven resource of information and communication in a global pandemic, and revolutionize the economics and efficiencies of the healthcare industry. By offering a modern, accessible, and cost-effective system, better health can become an attainable reality for individual patients and, by extension, the population at large. HealthLynked is well positioned to becoming a leader in this highly relevant and specialized space.

The app can be found by visiting any of these web sites:

Apple Store at: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/healthlynked-covaid-19-tracker/id1500575377

Google Play Store at: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.healthlynked.hlvt.

Users can also view the tracker on the company's website at: https://www.healthlynked.com/corona-virus-tracker/.

