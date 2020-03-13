VerifyMe Solution Eliminates Counterfeiting Concerns for Coronavirus Products Sold on Amazon

ROCHESTER, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2020 / VerifyMe, Inc. (OTCQB:VRME), a digital technology solutions provider specializing in counterfeit prevention, authentication, serialization, track and trace features for labels, packaging and products, today announced that its counterfeit prevention "VerifyMe As Authentic™" solution enables Amazon retailers to combat counterfeits, which is major current concern as coronavirus safety and protection products are in high demand.

Wall Street Journal article on March 12, 2020

Amazon Battles Counterfeit Masks, $400 Hand Sanitizer Amid Virus Panic

Retailer struggles to address falsely labeled protective gear and price-gouging sellers, as anxious shoppers load up on supplies

Link to article: https://www.wsj.com/articles/amazon-battles-counterfeit-masks-400-hand-sanitizer-amid-virus-panic-11583880384

VerifyMe As Authentic™ labels are now being applied to Amazon retailers' products to allow customers to use their smartphone to test for authentic product verification.

VerifyMe has a new technology label product that third-party retailers such as Amazon retailers can now purchase called "VerifyMe As Authentic™". These labels are sold to legitimate brand owners and Amazon retailers who affix the labels to their products before shipping them to their customers. The "VerifyMe as Authentic™" labels are customized for each retailer and each product they sell. They contain sophisticated authentication and product diversion protection features for their customers to use to verify their products authenticity with the use of their personal smartphone. The Brand owner is also able to engage their customer with additional marketing and capture data from the sale.

Interested brand owners and online retailers should contact us for more information at http://verifyme.com/vaa

VerifyMe Chief Executive Officer Patrick White, commented, "We concur fully with Amazon's, the retailers and the consumer's concerns over the counterfeiting problems in regards to those trying to take advantage of the coronavirus pandemic and selling fake safety and protection products. VerifyMe has a solution to this problem for global consumers by manufacturing cloud-based authentication labels that not only prove the products authenticity but also help the brand owner engage with their customers with marketing and data capture. Our product, the "VerifyMe as Authentic™" labels are now for sale and we have Amazon retailer clients that are incorporating our technology on their products being currently sold. The cost of the labels is in the pennies which is extremely inexpensive to provide consumers protection and the ability to authenticate products with their personal smartphone before they consume or utilize the product."

