Our business analysis of the phenol-formaldehyde resin market gives key information about the state of this market for 2019, as well as a forecast on the development of phenol-formaldehyde resin from 2020 till 2024.

This report offers a detailed description of the current state of the phenol-formaldehyde resin market in Russia, it gives a historical view and the future dynamics of the main indicators of the market of phenol-formaldehyde resin, such as consumption, sales, production, foreign trade activities, price parameters in the market, financial state of manufacturers.

This study provides specified data on imports and exports with a focus on certain companies (both importers and exporters), local consumers and consumers abroad with regard to units and price breakdown.

This report is standard, however, it can be amended through additional criteria (such as imports and exports by customers, producers, trademarks, types, kinds, brands, giving a breakdown of the output volumes of Russian manufacturers).

Our rating of the largest phenol-formaldehyde resin producers in the Russian market is based on the assessment of the financial parameters of phenol-formaldehyde resin producers. The publisher annually creates a rating of phenol-formaldehyde resin producers on the basis of data from phenol-formaldehyde resin manufacturers in Russia. The largest producers are chosen by their performance, or by their output of phenol-formaldehyde resin in the market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Phenol-formaldehyde resin market

1.1. Phenol-formaldehyde resin consumption in Russia

Phenol-formaldehyde resin consumption, physical terms

Phenol-formaldehyde resin consumption, value terms

Dynamics and volumes by source of supply in the Russian market of phenol-formaldehyde resin

Phenol-formaldehyde resin structure by source of supply

1.2. Phenol-formaldehyde resin production

Dynamics and volumes of phenol-formaldehyde resin production

Phenol-formaldehyde resin production by regions

Dynamics and volumes of export and domestic sales in Russian phenol-formaldehyde resin market

Share of exports vs. domestic sales

Phenol-formaldehyde resin production seasonality

1.3. Phenol-formaldehyde resin import

Phenol-formaldehyde resin import, physical terms

Phenol-formaldehyde resin import by countries, import structure

Phenol-formaldehyde resin import by regions, import structure

Phenol-formaldehyde resin import by company

Phenol-formaldehyde resin import seasonality

Phenol-formaldehyde resin import, value terms

Phenol-formaldehyde resin import by countries, import structure

Phenol-formaldehyde resin import by regions, import structure

Phenol-formaldehyde resin import by company

Import prices

1.4. Phenol-formaldehyde resin export

Phenol-formaldehyde resin export, physical terms

Phenol-formaldehyde resin export by countries, export structure

Phenol-formaldehyde resin export by regions, export structure

Phenol-formaldehyde resin export by company

Phenol-formaldehyde resin exports seasonality

Phenol-formaldehyde resin export, value terms

Phenol-formaldehyde resin export by countries, export structure

Phenol-formaldehyde resin export by regions, export structure

Phenol-formaldehyde resin export by company

Export prices

Foreign trade balance of phenol-formaldehyde resin market

1.5. Prices for phenol-formaldehyde resin in Russia

Manufacturers prices in domestic market

Manufacturers export prices

Price comparison on phenol-formaldehyde resin market

1.6. Phenol-formaldehyde resin sales

Phenol-formaldehyde resin sales, physical terms

Phenol-formaldehyde resin sales, value terms

2. Forecast of Phenol-formaldehyde resin market in Russia, 2020-2024

Factors and trends in phenol-formaldehyde resin market in Russia

Forecast of phenol-formaldehyde resin consumption in Russia

Forecast of phenol-formaldehyde resin production in Russia

Forecast of phenol-formaldehyde resin export in Russia

Forecast of phenol-formaldehyde resin import in Russia

3. Key foreign players in phenol-formaldehyde resin market

Key foreign suppliers to the Russian market

Key Russian importers

Key Russian exporters

Key foreign consumers of Russian phenol-formaldehyde resin

4. Phenol-formaldehyde resin producers in Russia

Ranking of major producers by revenue

Ranking of major producers by profit

Ranking of major producers by profitability

Database of major producers in Russia

