The Chinese manufacturer shipped 14.3 GW of PV modules last year, up 2.9 GW from 2018. In its 2020 outlook, it reiterated its initial shipment guidance and confirmed its plans to ramp up capacity.Chinese module manufacturer Jinko Solar posted an 18.8% revenue increase in fiscal 2019 as its net profit more than doubled to CNY 898.7 million, from CNY 406.5 million a year earlier. Module shipments jumped 25.6% year on year to 14.3 GW, as sales edged up to CNY 29.75 billion in the 12 months to the end of December, from CNY 25.04 billion in 2018. The company's operating results also improved considerably ...

