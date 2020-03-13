The "Ethyl Acetate Market in Russia: Research and Forecast 2024." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Our business analysis of the ethyl acetate market gives key information about the state of this market for 2019, as well as a forecast on the development of ethyl acetate from 2019 till 2023.
This report offers a detailed description of the current state of the ethyl acetate market in Russia, it gives a historical view and the future dynamics of the main indicators of the market of ethyl acetate, such as consumption, sales, production, foreign trade activities, price parameters in the market, financial state of manufacturers.
This study provides specified data on imports and exports with a focus on certain companies (both importers and exporters), local consumers and consumers abroad with regard to units and price breakdown.
This report is standard, however, it can be amended through additional criteria (such as imports and exports by customers, producers, trademarks, types, kinds, brands, giving a breakdown of the output volumes of Russian manufacturers).
Our rating of the largest ethyl acetate producers in the Russian market is based on the assessment of the financial parameters of ethyl acetate producers. The publisher annually creates a rating of ethyl acetate producers on the basis of data from ethyl acetate manufacturers in Russia. The largest producers are chosen by their performance, or by their output of ethyl acetate in the market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Ethyl acetate market
1.1. Ethyl acetate consumption in Russia
- Ethyl acetate consumption
- Dynamics and volumes by source of supply in the Russian market of ethyl acetate
- Ethyl acetate structure by source of supply
1.2. Ethyl acetate production
- Dynamics and volumes of ethyl acetate production
- Ethyl acetate production by regions
- Dynamics and volumes of export and domestic sales in Russian ethyl acetate market
- Share of exports vs. domestic sales
- Ethyl acetate production seasonality
1.3. Ethyl acetate import
- Ethyl acetate import, physical terms
- Ethyl acetate import by countries, import structure
- Ethyl acetate import by regions, import structure
- Ethyl acetate import by company
- Ethyl acetate import seasonality
- Ethyl acetate import, value terms
- Ethyl acetate import by countries, import structure
- Ethyl acetate import by regions, import structure
- Ethyl acetate import by company
- Import prices
1.4. Ethyl acetate export
- Ethyl acetate export, physical terms
- Ethyl acetate export by countries, export structure
- Ethyl acetate export by regions, export structure
- Ethyl acetate export by company
- Ethyl acetate exports seasonality
- Ethyl acetate export, value terms
- Ethyl acetate export by countries, export structure
- Ethyl acetate export by regions, export structure
- Ethyl acetate export by company
- Export prices
- Foreign trade balance of ethyl acetate market
1.5. Prices for ethyl acetate in Russia
- Manufacturers export prices
- Price comparison on ethyl acetate market
1.6. Ethyl acetate sales
- Ethyl acetate sales
2. Forecast of Ethyl acetate market in Russia, 2019-2023
- Factors and trends in ethyl acetate market in Russia
- Forecast of ethyl acetate consumption in Russia
- Forecast of ethyl acetate production in Russia
- Forecast of ethyl acetate export in Russia
- Forecast of ethyl acetate import in Russia
3. Key foreign players in ethyl acetate market
- Key foreign suppliers to the Russian market
- Key Russian importers
- Key Russian exporters
- Key foreign consumers of Russian ethyl acetate
4. Ethyl acetate producers in Russia
- Ranking of major producers by revenue
- Ranking of major producers by profit
- Ranking of major producers by profitability
- Database of major producers in Russia
