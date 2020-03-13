PENDRAGON PLC - Directorate Change

Pendragon PLC

("The Company")

Appointment of Independent Non-Executive Director

The Company is pleased to announce that Nikki Flanders has been appointed as an independent non-executive director, to take office on 01 April 2020. Ms Flanders will serve on the Company's Nomination Committee, Remuneration Committee and Audit Committee.

Ms Flanders joins following an extensive executive career across a range of sectors, including retail, utilities and digital, within both regulated and non-regulated environments. Previous roles have included that of Chief Operating Officer of Opus Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of Drax Group Plc, plus senior non-statutory executive roles at Telefonica, M&S, WH Smith, Centrica and O2. Nikki will combine her non-executive role at Pendragon with a Divisional Managing Director position within SSE Plc.

Welcoming Nikki Flanders to the Board, Pendragon's Chief Executive Officer and Interim Chairman, Bill Berman said: "I am delighted that Nikki is joining the Board and look forward to working with her. I am confident that her extensive track record and considerable experience across a range of sectors will provide significant insight as we continue our transformation".

There is no information in the nature of that required by LR 9.6.13R to disclose in relation to Ms Flanders' appointment to the Board.

