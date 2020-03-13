Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announcedits global strategic partnership with PLEXIS Healthcare Systems.

This partnership will enable a streamlined, efficient, accurate and integrated plan administration solution to support healthcare payers and plan sponsors worldwide. The aim is to offer secure, compliant, high-value, end-to-end "digital first" plan administration solutions at a cost-effective price point along with enhanced customer experience. The partnership will initially focus on supporting Medicare and Managed Medicaid programs, but will expand to support Accountable Care Act and commercial lines of business.

At its core, Wipro's Medicare platforms will combine with PLEXIS' healthcare payer claims and care management platforms, to deliver a state-of-the-art technology backbone. This will enable Wipro to deliver world class Business Process as-a-Service (BPaaS) for efficient and effective management of the entire value chain including enrollment processing with Centre for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) member billing, fulfillment, care management, claims processing and Encounter Data Processing to CMS.

Wipro-PLEXIS partnership will provide Medicare and Medicaid plans, a CMS compliant, easy and affordable turnkey option, with focus on member satisfaction, improved care outcomes, data collaboration and reduced administrative costs.

Jorge Yant, President and CEO, PLEXIS Healthcare Systems, said, "The healthcare market is going through a major digital transformation. Operating an intelligent back office is instrumental to increase productivity, revenue and quality and optimized technology to enable intelligent operations will be the key to transform the payer enterprise. Partnering with Wipro will allow us to deliver the very best combination of secure, compliant, on-demand software to unlock the full potential of digital transformation and place our clients on the best path for success."

Mohd Haque, Sr. Vice President and Global Head of the Healthcare Business Unit, Wipro Limited, said, "With technology playing an increasing role in every aspect of global healthcare services delivery, healthcare payers recognize the need to accelerate the development of integrated, cost-effective digital solutions to ensure they remain on the competitive vanguard. The Wipro-PLEXIS partnership brings together deep domain expertise in payer software and business process and technology strategy to support healthcare payers through successful digital transformations."

About PLEXIS Healthcare Systems

PLEXIS Healthcare Systems is a leading payer technology company that delivers trusted enterprise core administration and claims management solutions to healthcare payers and delivery systems around the globe. Since 1996, PLEXIS has helped to empower the business of healthcare, igniting growth, innovation, and efficiencies across diverse business lines for payer organizations. Based in Southern Oregon, PLEXIS currently serves organizations in 44 states (doing business in all 50), 15 countries, and over 70 million people worldwide. PLEXIS provides mission-critical solutions that catalyze efficiencies and connect evolving business ecosystems to a wide range of payer organizations.

To learn more about how PLEXIS platforms can benefit an organization, please contact the PLEXIS Sales team at sales@plexishealth.com or call toll-free 1+ 877-475-3947.

About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company. We harness the power of cognitive computing, hyper-automation, robotics, cloud, analytics and emerging technologies to help our clients adapt to the digital world and make them successful. A company recognized globally for its comprehensive portfolio of services, strong commitment to sustainability and good corporate citizenship, we have over 175,000 dedicated employees serving clients across six continents. Together, we discover ideas and connect the dots to build a better and a bold new future.

Forward-looking and Cautionary Statements

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in our earnings, revenue and profits, our ability to generate and manage growth, intense competition in IT services, our ability to maintain our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which we make strategic investments, withdrawal of fiscal governmental incentives, political instability, war, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property, and general economic conditions affecting our business and industry. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. We may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf.

