Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of its recent engagement which examines how salesforce analytics helped a telecom industry player to promote sales. The case study aligns perfectly with Quantzig's commitment to helping its clients improve sales and business outcomes by using salesforce analytics.

The global telecommunications industry is primarily driven by technological developments and has a high growth rate. The telecom client in this success story is a Fortune 500 firm well-known for offering a plethora of services to cater to their customers' needs. With new players entering the market, the client witnessed a sharp decline in sales and customer loyalty. This is when the telecom company approached Quantzig looking to its leverage salesforce analytics capabilities to improve sales and productivity.

According to Quantzig's salesforce analytics experts, "Salesforce analytics can help telecom companies address the real-time needs of their customers based on individual preferences and expectations."

Business Challenge:The telecom company, with business operations spread globally, wanted to deliver services at an affordable rate. With the help of salesforce analytics, the client wanted to improve customer loyalty.

Benefits of Quantzig's Salesforce Analytics Solutions

1: Gain insights into real-time performance metrics

2: Devise cost-effective strategies to create and market products

3. Minimize inventory and production costs

With the aid of Quantzig's salesforce analytics, telecommunications companies can better understand customer behavior and make smarter decisions which are solely driven by data. It also empowers telecom industry players to gain fruitful insights into the marketing ROIs through the implementation of better marketing models.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our customized services for the telecommunication industry, visit: https://bit.ly/2TKktfs

