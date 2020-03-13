The "Europe Winter Tire Market, By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car; Light Commercial Vehicle; Medium Heavy Commercial Vehicle), By Demand Category (OEM Vs Replacement), By Rim Size (12-17; 18-21; 22), By Radial Vs Bias, By Country, Competition, Forecast Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe winter tire market is expected to reach 18.8 billion by 2025 on account of stringent winter tire usage guidelines in the region.

Winter tires or snow tires are designed for use in cold weather, ice and snow. These tires are manufactured with advanced rubber resins and compounds which help them to increase traction. Tires designed for winter conditions are optimized to drive at temperatures below 7C and have tread design with bigger gaps. Implementation of winter tire laws and increasing purchasing power of consumers is expected to aid Europe winter tire market over the coming years. Moreover, growing safety concerns and increasing awareness regarding the benefits of using winter tires among consumers is forecast to boost demand for winter tires across Europe over the next five years.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the market size of Europe winter tire market, in terms of value volume.

To classify and forecast Europe winter tire market based on vehicle type, rim size, demand category, radial vs bias and country.

To identify drivers and challenges for Europe winter tire market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers acquisitions, etc., in Europe winter tire market.

To conduct pricing analysis for Europe winter tire market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in Europe winter tire market.

Researchers performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, researchers sourced a list of leading manufacturers across the globe. Subsequently, conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, researchers could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. Researchers analyzed the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players operating in winter tire market in Europe.

The author calculated the market size of Europe winter tire market using a bottom-up approach, where data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. They sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Voice of Customer

5. Winter Tire Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.1.2. By Volume

5.2. Market Share Forecast

5.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, Medium Heavy Commercial Vehicle)

5.2.2. By Tire Type Radial Vs Bias

5.2.3. By Demand Category (OEM and Replacement)

5.2.4. By Rim Size Type

5.2.5. By Company

5.2.6. By Region

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index

6. Germany Winter Tire Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.1.2. By Volume

6.2. Market Share Forecast

6.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, LCV, M&HCV)

6.2.2. By Demand Category (OEM and Replacement)

6.2.3. By Tire Type (Radial vs Bias)

7. France Winter Tire Market Outlook

8. United Kingdom Winter Tire Market Outlook

9. Italy Winter Tire Market Outlook

10. Spain Winter Tire Market Outlook

11. Austria Winter Tire Market Outlook

12. Poland Winter Tire Market Outlook

13. Netherlands Winter Tire Market Outlook

14. Czech Republic Winter Tire Market Outlook

15. Russia Winter Tire Market Outlook

16. Market Dynamics

16.1. Drivers

16.2. Challenges

17. Market Trends Developments

18. Policy Regulatory Landscape

19. Competitive Landscape

19.1. Michelin

19.2. Continental

19.3. Goodyear

19.4. Nokian

19.5. Bridgestone

19.6. Dunlop

19.7. Pirelli

19.8. Hankook

19.9. Firestone

19.10. Kumho tire

20. Strategic Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1d999d

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200313005259/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900