BioPorto Diagnostics reported sales of DKK26.6m for 2019, driven in the largest part by sales of The NGAL test for research purposes (DKK11.6m). The company reported 9% growth in NGAL Test sales year-on-year for the US (DKK4.9m) and 9% growth as a whole, representing increasing interest in the technology. The company remains on track to submit a De Novo 510(k) application for the paediatric NGAL Test in mid-2020.

