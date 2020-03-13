Redde Northgate Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

13 March 2020

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

Director/PDMR Shareholdings

Today Redde Northgate has received notification that Non-Executive Chairman, Avril Palmer-Baunack has purchased 41,263 ordinary shares of 50 pence each at blended average price of 181.75 pence per share. Avril has 90,676 shares equating to 0.04% of the issued share capital of Redde Northgate plc.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Avril Palmer-Baunack 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Redde Northgate plc b) LEI 213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Transaction 1 a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument





Identification code Ordinary Shares of 50 pence each in Redde Northgate plc







GB00B41H7391 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 186.11 13,432 179.65 27,831 d) Aggregated information -Aggregated volume

-Price 41,263

181.75 e) Date of the transactions 12 March 2020

13 March 2020

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange



