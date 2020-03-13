Today, Prepaid Financial Services (PFS) along with EML Payments (EML) has stated that it is strategically positioned to help local and central governments and non-governmental organisations with the distribution of payments as the world battles the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Lee Britton, CCO at PFS expressed: "This is a time for international governments, NGOs, businesses and communities to pool their resources to problem-solve during this unprecedented time in history. The PFS team is at the ready to help Governments and organisations as they strive to combat this serious health crisis and we have extensive experience in humanitarian relief globally. Alongside the other group companies within EML Payments, we have capabilities to provide relief services in North America and Australia and elsewhere."

About PFS

PFS is one of Europe's largest eMoney issuers and PFS' products and state-of-the-art technology platforms are trusted by Governments, Local Authorities, Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) and Traditional Banks.

PFS, an agile and Dual Regulated FinTech, is a payment provider of choice delivering robust payment technology solutions and offers world-class innovation in electronic money. A pioneer in the evolution of the FinTech ecosystem, PFS' award-winning solutions include eWallets, physical and virtual prepaid cards, IBAN accounts and consumer and business current accounts in the UK and EEA.

Prepaid Financial Services Limited, trading as PFS, is Authorised and Regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom. PFS Card Services Ireland Limited, trading as PCSIL, is Authorised and Regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland.

Discover more about PFS' next-generation payment solutions today and contact us with any requirements at Assist@PrepaidFinancialServices.com

About EML

EML is a leading global payments company managing more than 1,500 programmes across 24 countries in North America, EMEA and Australia.

Our portfolio offers innovative financial technology that provide solutions for payouts, gifts, incentives and rewards, and supplier payments. We issue mobile, virtual and physical card solutions to some of the largest corporate brands around the world, processing billions of dollars in payments each year.

