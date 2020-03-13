With effect from March 16, 2020, the unit rights in Nexam Chemical Holding AB will be traded on First North Premier Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including March 26, 2020. Instrument: Unit rights --------------------------------------------------------- Short name: NEXAM UR --------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden --------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0013914736 --------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 192215 --------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment: First North STO --------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table --------------------------------------------------------- With effect from March 16, 2020, the paid subscription units in Nexam Chemical Holding AB will be traded on First North Premier Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription units --------------------------------------------------------- Short name: NEXAM BTU --------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden --------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0013914744 --------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 192216 --------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment: First North STO --------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table --------------------------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB