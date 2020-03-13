All economic indicators have improved.

Consolidated turnover of €1,182.5 million (€1,035.8 million in 2018);

EBITDA at €191.3 million (€167,4 million excluding IRFS16; €144.8 million in 2018);

EBIT at €155.3 million (€154,7 million excluding IRFS16; €132.4 million in 2018);

Group net profit at €113.9 million (€115,4 million excluding IRFS16; €99.9 million in 2018)

Net financial position positive at €105 million (€197.2 million excluding IRFS16; €66.6 million as at December 2018)

Approval of the proposed dividend distribution of €0.52 per share

Today the Board of Directors of Reply S.p.A. [MTA, STAR: REY] approved the draft financial statement for the year 2019, which will be submitted for approval to the Shareholders' Meeting to be held on first call in Turin on April 21, 2020.

The Reply Group closed 2019 with a consolidated turnover of €1,182.5 million, an increase of 14.2% compared to €1,035.8 million in 2018.

All indicators are positive for the period. Consolidated EBITDA was €191.3 million, which is an increase of 32.1% compared to the €144.8 million recorded at December 2018. Consolidated EBITDA excluding the effects of the application of IFRS 16 would have been €167.4 million.

EBIT, from January to December, was €155.3 million, which is an increase of 17.3% compared to €132.4 million at December 2018). EBIT, excluding the effects of the application of IFRS 16, would have been €154,7 million.

The Group net profit was at €113.9 million, an increase of 14,0% compared to the €99.9 million recorded in 2018. The value excluding the effects of the application of IFRS 16 would have been equal to €115,4 million.

Following the results achieved in 2019, the Reply Board of Directors decided to propose a dividend distribution of €0.52 per share to the next Shareholders' Meeting, which will be payable on May 6, 2020, with the dividend date set on May 4, 2020 (record date May 5, 2020).

As at 31 December 2019, the Group's net financial position has been positive at €105 million (€197.2 million excluding the effects of the application of IFRS 16). The net financial position as at 30 September 2019 was positive at €52.9 million.

Following the meeting of the Board of Directors, Reply Chairman Mario Rizzante commented "2019 was a significant year for our Group, with a turnover that exceeded €1,180 million and a net profit that recorded an increase of 14% compared to 2018".

"In recent months continues Mario Rizzante Reply has not only established itself in the technology environment, but also played a leading role in the major transformation processes implemented by all companies. Moreover, 2019 has seen important developments in all our main offering lines: Cloud, IoT and smart objects, data platforms and digital experience. Even in these months, we are witnessing an exponential growth in demand for new applications related to the use of artificial intelligence, an area where Reply has been committed for a long time, acquiring a leadership position."

"Today Mario Rizzante concludes we are experiencing a situation heavily influenced by the spread of Coronavirus, causing slowdowns in the operating activities of companies in every industry, as well as sudden upheavals in people's everyday habits. Reply was already equipped to operate in Smart Working, having cloud-based systems and advanced tools for individual productivity. We quickly moved to remote activities, strengthening the network infrastructures in those areas most exposed such as Italy, and we are ready to set up similar actions in other countries if necessary.

The manager responsible for preparing the company's financial reports, Dr Giuseppe Veneziano, states in accordance with Paragraph 2 of Article 154-bis of the Consolidated Finance Act, that the accounting information contained in this press release corresponds to the company's records, ledgers and accounting entries.

Reply

Reply [MTA, STAR: REY] specialises in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. Reply is a network of highly specialised companies supporting key European industrial groups operating in the telecom and media, industry and services, banking, insurance and public administration sectors in the definition and development of business models enabled for the new paradigms of AI, cloud computing, digital media and the Internet of Things. Reply services include: Consulting, System Integration and Digital Services. www.reply.com

This press release is a translation, the Italian version will prevail.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200313005309/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts

Reply

Fabio Zappelli

f.zappelli@reply.com

Tel. +390117711594

Investor Relation Contacts

Reply

Riccardo Lodigiani

r.lodigiani@reply.com

Tel. +390117711594

Michael Lueckenkoetter

m.lueckenkoetter@reply.com

Tel. +49524150091017