Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 13.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien
Warum Pharmagiganten vor dieser Aktie Angst haben müssen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2G9K9 ISIN: IT0005282865 Ticker-Symbol: REJA 
Tradegate
13.03.20
15:19 Uhr
53,50 Euro
+5,56
+11,60 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE Italia Mid Cap
1-Jahres-Chart
REPLY SPA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REPLY SPA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
51,90
52,85
16:02
52,20
52,70
16:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
REPLY
REPLY SPA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
REPLY SPA53,50+11,60 %