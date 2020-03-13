Capita plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Notificationand public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name Chris Baker

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status Executive Officer

b) Initial notification

/Amendment Initial notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name Capita plc

b) LEI CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 2 1/15p each







GB00B23K0M20

b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of nil cost share options granted under the 2008 Long-Term Incentive Plan and sale of shares to fund the income tax and national insurance liabilities and the retention of the remaining balance.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)





Price(s) Volume(s) Acquisition of Shares on exercise of nil cost share options Nil 85,478 Sale of Shares £0.41951 46,756 Retention of Shares Nil 38,722

d) Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume



-Price Price(s) Volume(s) Acquisition of Shares on exercise of nil cost share options Nil 85,478 Sale of Shares £0.41951 46,756 Retention of Shares Nil 38,722

e) Date of the transaction 2020-03-12

15:02 UTC