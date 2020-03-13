Anzeige
Capita plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, March 13

Notificationand public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name Chris Baker
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status Executive Officer
b)Initial notification
/Amendment		 Initial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCapita plc
b)LEICMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 2 1/15p each




GB00B23K0M20
b)Nature of the transactionExercise of nil cost share options granted under the 2008 Long-Term Incentive Plan and sale of shares to fund the income tax and national insurance liabilities and the retention of the remaining balance.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)


Price(s)Volume(s)
Acquisition of Shares on exercise of nil cost share optionsNil85,478
Sale of Shares£0.4195146,756
Retention of SharesNil38,722
d)Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume

-Price
Price(s)Volume(s)
Acquisition of Shares on exercise of nil cost share optionsNil85,478
Sale of Shares£0.4195146,756
Retention of SharesNil38,722
e)Date of the transaction2020-03-12
15:02 UTC
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange - XLON (Sale of shares)
Outside of a trading venue (exercise of share options and retention of shares)
