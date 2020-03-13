Kermit Ward Announces Updates for the Texas House Public Education Finance Plan

Kermit Ward says that the Clarksville school district is already seeing the benefits of the increased funds.

CLARKSVILLE, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2020 / Kermit Ward is proud to announce that the Clarksville school district is seeing the positive impacts of the proposal that was approved in August 2019 by local voters.

In August, the local school district's tax ratification election took place, with 85% of voters in favor of raising the district's tax rate from $1.04 to $1.06835. The extra funding goes directly to the Maintenance and Operations side and is for improvements within the school district. Traditionally, the district has voted against any tax increases

With decades of experience as an educator, Kermit Ward currently serves as superintendent of the Clarksville Independent School District. Previously, Mr. Ward worked as a school principal.

Kermit Ward is very happy about the tax ratification, as he says it is helping the local school district tremendously. He notes that the tax rate increase has brought in more local and state funding to the district's schools, allowing adequate staffing and much-needed upgrades to technology.

"We are already experiencing the effect of the increased funds and have added some extra supports that we have not been able to provide in the past for our students," says Kermit Ward.

"We anticipate that our students will be much better off for this moving down the stretch."

About Kermit Ward

Kermit Ward has decades of experience as an educator. Born in Waco, Texas, Mr. Ward came from humble beginnings and was raised in a large project housing project. His single mother worked to ensure the Mr. Ward had the best opportunities growing up and he was enrolled in a high-to-middle class elementary school, where he quickly grew into his passion for education. He graduated with a degree in Accounting from Baylor University in 1992. He began his career as a math teacher. He knew his impact on his students would go beyond the walls of a single classroom and he went on to become a school principle. He now works as the superintendent of the Clarksville School District.

