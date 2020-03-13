Psychological Advice for Employees From International SOS Affinity Health at Work

As the Coronavirus outbreak continues to have an impact on the workforce and businesses globally, International SOS and Affinity Health at Work have collaborated to produce ten evidence based suggestions to support mental wellbeing during the crisis.

Dr Laurent Taymans, Regional Medical Director, International SOS comments, "We see a daily tally of countries and a growing number of people affected as the Coronavirus outbreak continues to spread. This evolving and escalating situation can considerably increase stress. There is an element of the unknown, and situations can change quickly. In these circumstances it is important to provide access to timely, accurate, verified information. Employees can also feel increasingly vulnerable. Organisations need to be aware that employees will respond in many different ways to a crisis and ensure their practices and policies encompass mental wellbeing to adhere to Duty of Care obligations."

Dr Rachel Lewis, Registered Occupational Psychologist Director, Affinity Health at Work, said, 'Crises cause unknown and uncertain situations and a sense of danger. Many people are likely to be feeling a heightened awareness of the current outbreak and the risks that they may be exposed to during their work. Concern and fear are common and it is important that employees feel comfortable talking about their stress and worries and have access to support and advice to cope."

Top Tips for Mental Health in a Crisis

Research and learn Accept your worries Look after yourself Consider the information you receive Focus on what you can control Think about prevention, not avoidance Think about your impact on others Focus on the present moment Be prepared to say 'no' Don't be afraid to ask for help

Dr Taymans, continues, "There are very likely to be future occurrences of significant novel viral infectious outbreaks' that become a threat to people, and as an impact, business continuity and sustainability. We don't know what these look like yet, in form, timeframe or impact, but preparedness is essential. With the right planning and measures, including mental health considerations, organisations will be in the best position to respond and protect their people and business.'

