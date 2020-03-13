The global smart water meter market is poised to grow by USD 3.94 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 11% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

Read the 127-page report with TOC on "Smart Water Meter Market Analysis Report by Technology (AMI and AMR), End-user (residential and commercial), and Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the rise in global water demand. In addition, the benefits of using smart water meters are anticipated to boost the growth of the smart water meter market.

Water consumption has grown considerably in recent years owing to factors including population growth, socio-economic development, and the gradual change in consumption patterns. In addition, it has become crucial to maintain the balance between the supply and demand for water owing to the limited freshwater reserves. Furthermore, the need to manage water in an efficient manner and conserve water resources has become one of the most pressing issues across the world. These developments have paved the demand for technologically advanced solutions, such as smart water meters. These devices facilitate water utilities to conserve water and ensure judicious water consumption. As a result, the rise in global water demand is expected to boost the growth of the smart water meter market during the forecast period.

Major Five Smart Water Meter Market Companies:

Badger Meter Inc.

Badger Meter Inc. is an innovator, manufacturer, marketer, and distributor of products incorporating flow measurement, control, and communication solutions. The company offers a range of smart water meters such as E-Series Ultrasonic Meters.

Honeywell International Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.operates in key business segments including Aerospace, Home and Building Technologies, Performance Materials and Technologies, and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The company offers a range of smart water meters such as Elster M210.

Itron Inc.

Itron Inc.operates in key business segments including Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The company offers a range of smart water meters such as Intelis Water Meter.

Kamstrup AS

Kamstrup ASoperates in key business segments including System Service and Components. The company offers a range of smart water meters such as flowIQ 3100.

Landis+Gyr AG

Landis+Gyr AG offers a range of smart water meters such as E35C to customers in key geographic segments including the Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

Smart Water Meter Market Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

AMI

AMR

Smart Water Meter Market End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Residential

Commercial

Smart Water Meter Market Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

