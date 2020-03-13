Judee Fehsenfeld sits down to discuss Alternative Therapies for Trauma

WILSONVILLE, OR / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2020 / Trauma is a problem that affects millions of people every year, making it one of the most damaging emotional issues in the world. However, new studies are showing that alternative therapy options, such as float tanks, theta chambers, and self-forgiveness therapy, may help with this process. And alternative treatment specialist Judee Fehsenfeld provides these therapies to give her clients the soothing relief that they need.

How a Judee Fehsenfeld Float Tank Works

A Judee Fehsenfeld float tank place an individual in a large container filled with mineral-rich water. The box is then closed to shut a person off from the outside world. Over the years, Judee Fehsenfeld has used float tanks to help her clients manage anxiety and depression caused by trauma. When placed in her containers, clients have the chance not only to relax but see their trauma from an outside perspective.

Judee Fehsenfeld has said that her clients report hallucinations that dive deep into their emotional problems and explore them from unique and enlightening angles. However, she also believes that theta chambers and self-forgiveness therapy are just as powerful.

The Benefits of Theta Chambers

A Judee Fehsenfeld theta chamber is somewhat similar to a float tank in that you'll be cut off from the outside world. However, they operate much differently. When in a theta chamber, you are treated with binaural beats, microcurrent signaling, and other brain-wave therapy options.

Judee Fehensfeld states that this type of therapy helps to adjust the brain wave patterns of her clients. For example, it can produce relaxing brain waves in those experiencing anxiety and trauma. She states that this adjustment helps to produce healing effects that assist with traditional psychotherapy treatments.

Using Self-Forgiveness to Most Past Trauma

Judee Fehsenfeld also believes that self-forgiveness therapy is a powerful way to help those suffering from trauma. Often, those with PTSD or other types of trauma experience what is known as survivor's guilt. They blame themselves for what has happened, even if they had nothing to do with the traumatic event. These powerful emotions can be tough to overcome.

Judee Fehenseld states that self-forgiveness therapy helps a person come to terms with what has happened in their life and to forgive themselves for it. Self-forgiveness requires examining the emotions associated with the trauma, figuring out why they occur, admitting fault when fault indeed occurs, and forgiving yourself. Fehenseld states that this process is harder than it sounds and must be approached with professional care.

Though these benefits vary on a client-by-client basis, Judee Fehsenfeld believes that float tanks, theta chambers, and self-forgiveness therapy all have a powerful place in trauma treatment therapy. She states that they can provide a beneficial alternative supplement to psychological care. However, those with trauma should talk to their doctors first, to get a better idea of whether or not this care option is right for their needs.

