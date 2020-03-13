The logistics market in APAC is poised to grow by USD 130.18 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200313005363/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Logistics Market in APAC 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Logistics Market Analysis Report by Type (3PL and 4PL), End-users (Manufacturing, Automotive, Food and beverage, and Others), Geography (China, India, and Japan), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/logistics-market-in-apac-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the growth in trade between India and China. In addition, the rapid growth in the e-commerce market in China is anticipated to boost the growth of the logistics market.

China and India have signed nearly 25 trade agreements to ensure good trade flow between the countries. The rising trade activities in these countries is creating significant growth opportunities for the logistics and warehousing market. This is encouraging many market players to expand their logistics operations in China and India. For instance, in April 2018, FM Logistic announced its plans to start seven new multi-client facilities (MCFs) in the NCR region of India through its real estate development division, Bati Logistic. The company is expected to invest USD 150 million in this project. These factors are fueling the growth of the logistics market in APAC.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Logistics Market Companies:

Agility Public Warehousing Co KSCP

Agility Public Warehousing Co KSCP operates its business through segments such as Logistics and freight forwarding, Rental Revenues, and Other services. The company offers a wide range of logistics services which includes air freight services, ocean freight services, ground transportation, contract logistics, and supply chain solutions.

CEVA Logistics AG

CEVA Logistics AG operates its business through segments such as Freight Management and Contract Logistics. The company offers air freight services, ocean freight services, ground transportation, contract logistics, and supply chain solutions.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. operates its business through segments such as North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, Robinson Fresh, and All Other and Corporate. The company offers a wide range of logistics services such as truckload services, less than truckload services, ocean shipping, air freight, custom brokerage, trade compliance services, and intermodal services.

DB Schenker

DB Schenker operates its business through segments such as Contract Logistics and Land Transport. The company offers a wide range of logistics services which includes air freight services, ocean freight services, ground transportation, contract logistics, and supply chain solutions.

Deutsche Post AG

Deutsche Post AG operates its business through segments such as Post eCommerce Parcel, Express, Global forwarding, freight, and Supply chain. The company offers parcel, document international mail shipping services, freight shipping, and other supply chain solutions.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Logistics Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

3PL

4PL

Logistics Market End-users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Manufacturing

Automotive

Food and beverage

Others

Logistics Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

China

India

Japan

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Healthcare Logistics Market in North America Healthcare logistics market in North America by service (transportation and warehousing), product (pharmaceutical products and medical devices), and geography (US, Canada, and Mexico).

Global Spare Parts Logistics Market Global spare parts logistics market by end-users (Automotive, Electronics, Industrial, Aerospace, and Others), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200313005363/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/