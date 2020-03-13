Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 13.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien
Warum Pharmagiganten vor dieser Aktie Angst haben müssen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
13.03.2020 | 17:34
20 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, March 13

The Diverse Income Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 12 March 2020, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc, managed by Miton Asset Management Limited, is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:


Including current period revenue to 12 March 2020 79.64p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 77.94p per ordinary share

Update on the put option
With the elevated market volatility, and lower levels of the FTSE100, the Board announces that the Trust has taken profits on the FTSE100 put option in two parts during the course of this week.
Profits realised will be as added to cash balances and used to add to the portfolio at low valuations.
As at 12 March 2020, 14.68% of the Net Asset Value, upon settlement of broker balances, is held as cash.

13 March 2020

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45
© 2020 PR Newswire