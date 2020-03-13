The Diverse Income Trust plc



It is announced that at the close of business on 12 March 2020, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc, managed by Miton Asset Management Limited, is:



With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:



Including current period revenue to 12 March 2020 79.64p per ordinary share



Excluding current period revenue 77.94p per ordinary share



Update on the put option

With the elevated market volatility, and lower levels of the FTSE100, the Board announces that the Trust has taken profits on the FTSE100 put option in two parts during the course of this week.

Profits realised will be as added to cash balances and used to add to the portfolio at low valuations.

As at 12 March 2020, 14.68% of the Net Asset Value, upon settlement of broker balances, is held as cash.



13 March 2020



Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45