BH Macro Limited - Sale from Treasury

BH Macro Limited

(the "Company")

(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)



LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29



Sale from Treasury

13 March 2020



The Company announces that on 12 March 2020 it sold the following shares from Treasury for cash:

- 125,000 Sterling Shares for 2,943 pence per share.

Following the sale of Treasury shares, the total number of shares in issue in each class are as follows:

- 2,444,942 US Dollar Shares

- 331,228 US Dollar Treasury Shares

- 14,457,785 Sterling Shares

- 1,300,652 Sterling Treasury Shares

The number of votes each share in the Company is entitled to on a poll at any general meeting of the Company was published by the Company on 9 March 2007 and will not change as a result of this transaction. These are:

US Dollar Share 0.7606

Sterling Share 1.4710

From 12 March 2020, the total number of voting rights in the Company (rounded down to the whole number) is 23,127,025.



Enquiries:

Company website: www.bhmacro.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745001