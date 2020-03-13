BISICHI MINING - Change of Name

13 March 2020

Bisichi PLC (formerly Bisichi Mining Public Limited Company)

(the "Company")

Change of Name

The Company announces that, in order to reflect better the company's existing and future spread of business interests and investments, the Board has resolved to simplify the company name to Bisichi PLC with immediate effect.

Trading in the Company's shares under the new name Bisichi PLC is expected to commence with effect from 8.00 a.m. on 16 March 2020. The Company's Ticker, ISIN and SEDOL each remain unchanged.

Shareholdings will be unaffected by the change of name and existing share certificates should be retained as they will remain valid for all purposes. Any new share certificates issued will bear the new name.

The Company's website address remains www.bisichi.co.uk.

For Bisichi PLC (formerly Bisichi Mining Public Limited Company)

GJ Casey, Director and Secretary

13 March 2020