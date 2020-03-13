Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: Update on Current 'Coronavirus' Situation

DORTMUND, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2020 / Due to the current coronavirus situation, the Presidium of the DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga decided at short notice to relocate the 26th matchday, which started today, in both leagues. In addition, as planned, the presidium recommends that the extraordinary general meeting of professional clubs, which will be held next Monday, continue to suspend game operations until April 2, 2020 - i.e. including the international break.

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA will wait for this decision first and then reassess the situation.

