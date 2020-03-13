Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 13.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien
Warum Pharmagiganten vor dieser Aktie Angst haben müssen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 549309 ISIN: DE0005493092 Ticker-Symbol: BVB 
Xetra
13.03.20
17:35 Uhr
5,500 Euro
-0,210
-3,68 %
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX International Mid 100
SDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO KGAA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO KGAA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,495
5,615
18:20
5,480
5,580
18:15
ACCESSWIRE
13.03.2020 | 17:56
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: Update on Current 'Coronavirus' Situation

DORTMUND, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2020 / Due to the current coronavirus situation, the Presidium of the DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga decided at short notice to relocate the 26th matchday, which started today, in both leagues. In addition, as planned, the presidium recommends that the extraordinary general meeting of professional clubs, which will be held next Monday, continue to suspend game operations until April 2, 2020 - i.e. including the international break.

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA will wait for this decision first and then reassess the situation.

Dortmund, den 13. March 2020

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH

Contact:

Dr. Robin Steden
Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations

SOURCE: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/580579/Update-on-Current-Coronavirus-Situation

BORUSSIA DORTMUND-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 ACCESSWIRE