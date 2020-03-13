Regulatory News:

Mediawan (Paris: MDW):

Information as per articles 421-34 and 421-36 of the Réglement Général de l'Autorité des marchés financiers.

Mediawan announces that on March 12, 2020, its liquidity contract animated by Natixis Oddo HBF SCA, was brought with an additional €300,000 cash contribution to in order to facilitate the transactions' liquidity and preserve its share quotation's regularity.

It is reminded that Natixis Oddo HBF SCA' liquidity agreement, as published on 6 January 2020, was brought with 52,303 auto-held shares and €440,413.78.

About Mediawan

Mediawan was founded by Pierre-Antoine Capton, Xavier Niel and Matthieu Pigasse. Since March 2017, Mediawan has completed many strategic acquisitions, becoming a new independent premium audiovisual content player and occupying a leading position in Europe. The Group operates in four subsectors: production of original drama and documentary content, operation of animation brands, distribution of audiovisual content, and publication of digital services and channels. Find out more on the Mediawan website: www.mediawan.fr

Eligible to PEA-PME ISIN code: FR0013247137/Ticker: MDW

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200313005421/en/

Contacts:

Mediawan:

Investors and analysts: Aurélie Jolion ajolion@mediawan.eu +33 (0)6 23 52 50 47

Media : Victoire Grux vgrux@mediawan.eu +33 (0)6 04 52 16 55