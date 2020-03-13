Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 13.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien
Warum Pharmagiganten vor dieser Aktie Angst haben müssen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 857771 ISIN: JP3481800005 Ticker-Symbol: DKI 
Tradegate
13.03.20
16:43 Uhr
97,50 Euro
-1,00
-1,02 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
98,00
104,00
19:00
101,00
102,00
19:10
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES LTD97,50-1,02 %