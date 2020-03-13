Chairman in Kindred Group Purchases SDRs

VALLETTA, Malta, March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindred Group's chairman Anders Ström has, through Veralda which is 100 per cent owned by Anders Ström, bought 120,000 SDRs in Kindred Group plc for a total of SEK 3.7 million. This takes Veralda's ownership in Kindred from 2.8 to 2.9 per cent of shares and votes.
