Innovative Medicines Canada: Canada's Research-Based Pharmaceutical Companies and the Fight Against Covid-19

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2020 / Innovative Medicines Canada issued the following statement today regarding the leading role of Canada's research-based pharmaceutical companies in the fight against the Covid-19 virus:

"As the spread of Covid-19 continues, the quest for a vaccine is becoming more urgent and Canada's research-based pharmaceutical companies are playing a vital role in developing solutions to treat those already infected by the virus and to prevent it from spreading further.

"While there is much work to be done, some progress is being made. The efforts of our members demonstrate the critical contribution our industry makes to Canada's health care sector, and their willingness to work closely and collaboratively with government and public health officials to respond in real-time to the country's public health needs.

"It also reinforces the complex, time-consuming and expensive process by which innovative new medicines and vaccines are developed. Under normal circumstances it takes years and billions of dollars, along with contributions from thousands of doctors, researchers, patients and volunteers to bring new medicines and vaccines to the patients who need them most.

"Our members will continue to proudly play their part in developing solutions to address the growing spread of this virus."

For more information on how some of our member companies are contributing to the fight against Covid-19 please visit http://innovativemedicines.ca/coronavirus-working-together-solution/.

About Innovative Medicines Canada

Innovative Medicines Canada is the national voice of Canada's innovative pharmaceutical industry. We advocate for policies that enable the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative medicines and vaccines that improve the lives of all Canadians. We support our members' commitment to being valued partners in the Canadian healthcare system.

