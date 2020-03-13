Regulatory News:

Following the new measures taken by the French government limiting gatherings and events, the Investor Day initially planned for 25 March 2020, has been postponed.

A new date will be announced as soon as possible.

Created in 1992, Lagardère is an international group with operations in more than 40 countries worldwide. It employs over 30,000 people and generated revenue of €7,211 million in 2019.

In 2018, the Group launched its strategic refocusing around two priority divisions: Lagardère Publishing (Book and e-Publishing, Mobile and Board games) and Lagardère Travel Retail (Travel Essentials, Duty Free Fashion, Foodservice).

The Group's operating assets also include Lagardère News and Lagardère Live Entertainment.

Lagardère shares are listed on Euronext Paris.

