RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, March 13

13 March 2020

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - Transaction in own shares

Rightmove plc ("Rightmove"), the UK's no. 1 property website, announces that today it purchased 298,929 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 541.143p. The highest price paid per share was 555.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 524.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0342% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 432,666,464 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 873,100,206 Rightmove holds 13,287,410 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

-Ends-

Contact: Sandra Odell 01908 712058

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(per share)		Time of transaction
1535.80016:00:53
400537.60015:59:34
28537.60015:59:34
261536.20015:58:06
938537.60015:57:33
727537.40015:57:33
727537.60015:57:33
711537.40015:57:28
1134531.40015:54:10
1229532.20015:52:26
749531.40015:51:41
840531.40015:51:41
1041530.20015:50:57
1110531.80015:49:53
1223531.60015:48:47
1127531.60015:47:32
1280532.20015:45:52
551531.80015:44:18
631531.80015:44:18
653531.60015:43:33
555531.60015:43:33
1144532.80015:41:30
1045532.80015:41:30
223532.80015:41:30
656532.00015:39:31
28532.00015:39:31
560532.00015:39:31
1061531.80015:37:34
1387531.80015:37:34
1119530.40015:34:49
450531.80015:34:01
800531.80015:34:01
1084532.60015:32:28
37533.80015:31:07
1093533.80015:31:07
1144535.40015:29:47
1223535.60015:28:48
180535.80015:27:29
63535.80015:27:29
800535.80015:27:29
125536.00015:27:26
828536.00015:27:26
318536.00015:27:26
1229535.20015:25:40
480535.00015:23:29
650535.00015:23:29
333535.20015:23:14
749534.60015:22:18
437534.60015:22:18
595534.80015:21:01
643534.80015:21:01
1180534.00015:19:27
1161536.00015:19:04
1210535.00015:17:23
1154535.00015:15:48
1181536.20015:14:52
1097535.80015:13:58
1200534.20015:13:04
750533.20015:11:32
1093533.80015:10:13
482533.40015:09:18
800533.40015:09:18
1118533.40015:07:23
1198533.60015:07:22
299533.40015:05:23
776533.40015:05:22
1100533.80015:04:32
644536.20015:02:46
405536.20015:02:46
45536.20015:02:46
1318536.20015:02:46
1171535.00015:00:40
1165532.80014:59:14
1130533.20014:58:00
700536.40014:56:41
1112536.40014:56:41
368536.40014:56:39
213535.40014:54:29
800535.40014:54:29
91535.40014:54:29
577536.60014:52:59
572536.60014:52:59
1118537.80014:52:14
618540.40014:50:36
480540.40014:50:36
370540.60014:49:28
800540.60014:49:28
38540.60014:49:28
209540.80014:48:50
23540.80014:48:50
814540.80014:48:24
193540.80014:48:18
274542.00014:47:54
835542.00014:47:54
294542.00014:47:54
800542.00014:47:54
662541.20014:44:46
546541.20014:44:39
1275542.00014:43:33
1245541.80014:43:33
1068542.40014:41:28
1006542.20014:41:28
62542.20014:41:28
348543.40014:39:30
800543.40014:39:30
1042545.20014:38:53
1234545.80014:37:16
952545.40014:36:29
218545.40014:36:29
1149544.20014:35:19
1198546.40014:33:35
449547.20014:32:54
827547.20014:32:54
163546.40014:30:51
939546.40014:30:49
1173546.20014:29:48
445546.40014:28:33
733546.40014:28:33
1181547.60014:27:11
339548.00014:26:20
532548.00014:26:20
280548.00014:26:20
1221548.60014:24:25
1268548.80014:24:22
716547.40014:21:49
376547.40014:21:49
1178547.40014:21:41
1206546.20014:19:23
1458545.80014:18:52
33545.80014:18:52
1159543.60014:16:58
39543.60014:16:58
378543.20014:14:41
717543.20014:14:41
630543.40014:14:18
477543.40014:14:18
800545.00014:12:37
390545.00014:12:37
24545.00014:12:37
244544.60014:11:08
332544.60014:11:04
478544.60014:11:04
916545.20014:09:38
335545.20014:09:38
1058544.80014:08:45
336544.80014:07:45
800544.80014:07:45
95544.40014:06:55
1144545.00014:05:46
1214545.40014:04:33
752545.80014:04:28
405545.80014:04:28
1137544.00014:03:02
103544.00014:03:01
1267542.80014:00:22
278543.80013:59:08
996543.80013:59:08
1060543.40013:57:02
468546.60013:55:31
713546.60013:55:31
31546.80013:55:31
1070546.80013:55:31
1231547.20013:53:07
122546.80013:52:19
1105546.80013:52:19
800548.20013:49:46
452548.20013:49:46
1216548.20013:47:54
327547.40013:46:45
800547.40013:46:45
45546.00013:44:36
800546.00013:44:36
405546.00013:44:36
1150546.20013:43:43
1240546.80013:42:01
286547.00013:39:54
431547.00013:39:54
468547.00013:39:54
950549.20013:38:33
279549.20013:38:20
1087548.80013:37:00
1117549.40013:35:57
1230550.20013:33:46
356551.20013:32:29
400551.20013:32:29
190551.20013:32:29
205551.20013:32:29
237552.20013:31:14
963552.20013:31:14
1191553.20013:30:00
1236551.80013:28:53
116549.60013:25:29
780549.60013:25:29
42549.60013:25:29
250549.40013:25:29
1174550.80013:23:36
1151551.00013:21:37
1175551.60013:18:05
18552.00013:14:58
800552.00013:14:58
396552.00013:14:58
288551.20013:12:31
800551.20013:12:31
1250550.60013:09:45
1099551.20013:06:07
10551.20013:06:07
1108552.40013:05:26
1062553.80013:01:56
1050553.80012:59:50
1212553.80012:59:50
1169553.00012:54:26
1118554.00012:50:24
305554.20012:47:33
800554.20012:47:33
1107555.60012:45:11
1254555.60012:42:09
178555.60012:39:13
1071555.60012:39:13
1296555.60012:35:15
1042555.40012:33:31
239555.40012:33:31
1085555.20012:31:22
390555.20012:30:37
447554.40012:28:07
800554.40012:28:07
373554.60012:27:11
1110553.40012:24:43
245552.20012:22:14
800552.20012:22:14
1176551.80012:19:35
10551.60012:19:35
1070551.60012:16:43
1101552.00012:14:08
1295552.60012:11:57
1098551.00012:08:36
331551.40012:06:30
800551.40012:06:30
764551.80012:05:43
344551.80012:05:43
207550.80012:03:40
800550.80012:03:40
249550.80012:03:40
585549.60011:59:24
478549.60011:59:24
434551.20011:56:54
784551.20011:56:54
244550.80011:55:34
1040550.80011:55:34
1075549.00011:51:37
439547.40011:49:05
711547.40011:49:05
100550.00011:46:36
1030550.00011:46:26
1199548.20011:43:22
1039548.60011:43:07
1175547.40011:41:39
1221546.20011:35:12
1193547.80011:33:02
364544.80011:30:36
800544.80011:30:36
1019545.00011:27:43
242545.00011:27:43
937545.00011:25:23
291545.00011:25:23
1195544.00011:21:42
1219546.80011:19:02
105545.80011:15:59
800545.80011:15:59
210545.80011:15:59
1216544.00011:13:46
1058543.40011:12:34
288540.80011:09:01
800540.80011:09:01
1041540.60011:08:24
1099541.40011:05:53
196541.40011:05:53
400540.40011:04:06
250540.40011:03:31
26540.40011:03:11
252540.60011:00:54
800540.60011:00:54
473541.00010:58:35
611541.00010:58:35
480540.60010:55:30
800540.60010:55:30
1192541.00010:53:23
1289541.00010:50:55
1272540.60010:48:19
230540.20010:46:46
1138540.40010:45:21
1056541.40010:42:12
800540.60010:40:21
302540.60010:40:21
1284540.80010:36:42
1064540.40010:34:30
1175539.40010:32:06
55539.40010:32:06
50539.40010:32:06
1130541.00010:28:42
1044542.40010:27:01
800540.40010:25:00
259540.40010:25:00
899540.40010:23:05
196540.40010:23:05
165541.80010:21:01
360541.80010:21:01
146541.80010:21:01
1072541.60010:21:01
728539.80010:17:21
409539.80010:17:21
1132538.20010:15:06
1091537.40010:12:28
1057537.60010:10:54
1199536.40010:08:38
1261535.60010:06:21
1177534.00010:03:08
1064534.60010:01:16
1180536.00009:59:12
699536.20009:56:42
400536.20009:56:42
714536.80009:54:45
364536.80009:54:45
1238538.40009:51:43
177539.40009:50:31
908539.40009:50:31
1277537.00009:46:49
1104536.80009:45:25
1284536.80009:44:44
1284535.40009:40:03
1059536.20009:37:57
1243535.20009:35:35
527535.00009:34:11
746535.00009:34:11
1236535.40009:31:48
377536.80009:29:06
846536.80009:29:06
1247536.40009:26:52
874536.40009:24:24
220536.40009:24:24
348536.60009:23:28
879536.60009:23:28
1097537.40009:19:52
396536.40009:17:28
854536.40009:17:28
312536.00009:15:46
800536.00009:15:46
961536.80009:14:41
166536.80009:14:41
703535.00009:11:36
422535.00009:11:36
651535.40009:08:40
643535.40009:08:40
34537.00009:07:28
61537.00009:07:28
472537.00009:07:28
532537.00009:07:28
49537.00009:07:28
1178538.80009:05:02
756538.80009:05:02
20538.80009:05:02
178538.80009:05:02
255538.80009:05:02
1115536.80009:01:13
1110535.60008:59:09
674533.40008:57:45
545533.40008:57:45
143529.80008:54:25
462529.80008:54:25
665529.80008:54:25
1086531.00008:52:27
1121528.00008:50:42
1252527.60008:50:11
1186527.00008:46:42
577527.00008:46:42
572527.00008:46:42
1096524.20008:43:02
909524.80008:39:07
178524.80008:39:07
803524.00008:37:53
1096526.40008:36:37
1298524.60008:34:11
522526.80008:31:03
772526.80008:31:03
1071528.60008:30:09
1251530.40008:29:06
6530.40008:29:06
1219533.00008:26:09
711534.20008:23:49
350534.20008:23:49
1185539.40008:22:06
1246540.00008:20:17
1061540.20008:18:40
1262540.00008:16:42
1298542.40008:14:52
1235540.40008:12:38
1274541.60008:11:14
1116539.40008:08:48
750540.40008:07:04
513540.40008:07:04
1261544.60008:05:07
1263544.00008:04:42
1113534.00008:01:33
1258534.40008:01:21
