Albert Boufarah Announces Free Electronics Transportation with SAMR Inc. for Earth Day's 50th Anniversary

LAKEWOOD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2020 / From its inception in response to an oil spill in Santa Barbara, CA, the mission to spread ecological awareness around the world began with the first official Earth Day in 1970. Fifty years later, the lessons that have been learned and changes made with the goal of improving our surroundings underscores the importance of the day that we observe on April 22nd.

The mission of providing good stewardship of the environment and doing his part to improve the world around us is what drove entrepreneur Albert Boufarah to establish Lakewood, NJ based electronics recycler SAMR Inc. 20 years ago. Boufarah is announcing free transportation for all electronics pickups during the month of April coinciding with the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day.

"Technology has evolved so quickly in the past decade that even those in the industry find it challenging to keep up", Albert Boufarah explained. "SAMR Inc. was founded with the purpose of offering a solution to recycle your obsolete equipment with minimal impact on the environment. Our affiliation with R2 certified companies along with our own NJ Class D license ensures that nothing we take in goes to landfills and none of the data stored on your hard drives ends up where it doesn't belong."

One of the important practices used at electronics recyclers is the repurposing of materials. Reuse is highly beneficial as it utilizes existing resources, and in addition, contributes to reduced costs down the chain of command from manufacturer to consumer. There is a very strong demand for affordable devices around the world, and the widespread implementation of refurbishing & recycling materials has made devices more accessible to all income levels.

Boufarah also elaborated on the tremendous environmental benefit of electronic waste recycling. "The strong market for repurposed goods has led to a substantial decrease in the need for new material mining which was highly damaging to the environment. In addition, the process ensures that we are keeping more electronics out of landfills than ever before."

Earth Day 2020 is fast approaching. SAMR Inc. is the reliable, affordable option for all of your e-waste needs. Electronics events dates for Spring 2020 are filling up quickly. For events, electronics dumpsters, or live load collections of e-waste, call SAMR Inc. at (866) 509-7267 or visit them at http://www.samrinc.us.

