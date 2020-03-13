Suspension of Cirque du Soleil touring shows

MONTRÉAL, March 13, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Following cancellations and/or postponements of numerous Cirque du Soleil shows in recent days, and taking into consideration the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Center for Disease Control (CDC) recommendations for social distancing, as well as the escalation of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group announces today the immediate temporary suspension of the following touring shows:

Big Top

Alegria - Austin , Chicago and Houston

, and BAZZAR - New Orleans and Salt Lake City

and Under The Same Sky - Montréal and Boston

KOOZA - Tel Aviv

LUZIA - Meloneras

TOTEM - Munich

VOLTA - Costa Mesa and Denver

KURIOS - Melbourne , Adelaide and Perth

Arena

AXEL - United States and British Columbia

and Blue Man Group World Tour - Sweden , Netherlands , Portugal

, , CORTEO - France , Denmark , Sweden , Belgium

, , , CRYSTAL - U.K., United States and Canada

and OVO - United States

From the very beginning of the new coronavirus outbreak, the Group took rigorous measures to protect its work teams and the public. Our priority has always been, and remains, the health and safety of our artists, our partners, our employees and our audiences.

All customers who purchased tickets for a Cirque du Soleil show will be contacted by their point of sale.

If you have any questions, please write to contact@cirquedusoleil.com.

