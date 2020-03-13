Royalton Luxury Resorts: Royalton Grenada Resort and Spa is Now Open

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., March 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Royalton Luxury Resorts (https://www.royaltonresorts.com/) is pleased to announce that the highly anticipated Royalton Grenada Resort and Spa is now open and welcoming guests. The opening of the brand-new property marks the chain's first resort in the destination following its expansion into the Eastern Caribbean, offering travelers more opportunities to vacation in exotic destinations.



Set on Tamarind Bay with direct access to two of the island's most alluring white-sand beaches, Royalton Grenada Resort and Spa features 269 luxury suites adorned with rain showers, two-person soaker tubs and handcrafted DreamBed mattresses, providing the perfect escape after a day spent in paradise. In addition to modern suites, guests can take advantage of 24-hour room service, All-In Connectivity offering free high-speed Wi-Fi resort-wide, a world-class spa and more.

With unlimited reservation-free dining at the resort's à la carte restaurants, guests can choose from a range of cuisine options, including Taj, an Indian-inspired restaurant and Grazie, the Italian trattoria. A French bistro-style eatery, and a first for the portfolio, Ma Masion offers authentic dishes such as Bouillabaisse, Pan-Roasted Duck Margret, Vegan Mushroom Bourguignon and Frisée Salad.

The resort's All-In Luxury vacation experience offers plenty of opportunities for family fun, from an on-site splash park to non-motorized watersports, such as snorkeling, kayaking and sail boating. Parents can enjoy some much-needed alone time while children ages 4-12 interact with peers their own age and popular characters Max and Ruby at the Clubhouse Kids Club. With all these amenities plus nightly themed entertainment, Royalton Grenada Resort and Spa helps create lasting memories for the whole family.

About Royalton Luxury Resorts

Epitomizing modern elegance, award-winning Royalton Luxury Resorts offer All-In Luxury (https://www.royaltonresorts.com/royalton/all-in-luxury) vacations in some of the world's most popular tropical destinations including Antigua, Jamaica, the Dominican Republic, Saint Lucia, Mexico, Cuba and coming soon the spice island of the Caribbean, Grenada. Boasting an array of world-class all-inclusive features including the premium, handcrafted DreamBed, unlimited reservation-free luxury dining, a Sports Event Guarantee and more. Many of the resorts cater equally to families and couples alike, with industry-leading supervised kids and teen activities offered at no additional cost combined with family-friendly accommodation and dining options.

