21:01
ACCESSWIRE
13.03.2020 | 21:08
The Mosaic Company: Mosaic Announces February 2020 Sales Revenues and Volumes

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2020 / The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) announced its February 2020 sales revenue and sales volumes by business unit.

Potash(1)
 February 2020 February 2019
Sales Volumes in thousands of tonnes(2)
 489 632
Sales Revenues in millions
 $118 $161
Mosaic Fertilizantes(1)
 February 2020 February 2019
Sales Volumes in thousands of tonnes(2)
 737 512
Sales Revenues in millions
 $255 $245
Phosphates(1)
 February 2020 February 2019
Sales Volumes in thousands of tonnes(2)
 532 458
Sales Revenues in millions
 $172 $221

(1)The revenues and tonnes presented are sales as recognized in the month and do not reflect current market conditions due to the delays between pricing and revenue recognition.

(2)Tonnes = finished product tonnes

Given the recent volatility in the equity market and counter intuitive movement in average revenue per tonne in Phosphates, the company is providing the following supplemental information this month:

  • Potash net pricing, fob mine, increased in February from January, because of the timing of product pricing and mix of product shipped within North America.
  • Mosaic Fertilizantes average revenue per tonne of product was impacted by the weakening BRL.
  • Despite phosphates net pricing, fob plant, increasing in February from January, average revenue per tonne of product sold declined due to lower freight and Miski Mayo related revenues.

About The Mosaic Company
The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single source provider of phosphates and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.

The Mosaic Company Contacts

Media:
Ben Pratt, 813-775-4206
ben.pratt@mosaicco.com

Investors:
Laura Gagnon, 813-775-4214 or
Lucy Terrill, 813-775-4219
investor@mosaicco.com

SOURCE: The Mosaic Company



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/580598/Mosaic-Announces-February-2020-Sales-Revenues-and-Volumes

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE