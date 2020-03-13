Web Presence: CPL Holders Now Need Background Checks in Michigan, Says Gunbroker.com

GunBroker.com states that all Concealed Pistol License (CPL) holders must go through the National Instant Criminal Background Check (NICS) in the State of Michigan.

KENNESAW, GA / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2020 / GunBroker.com says that on March 3, 2020, the US Department of Justice, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) has decided that the Michigan Concealed Pistol License does not qualify as a background check and cannot be used in lieu of one to purchase or transport firearms from federally licensed firearms (FFL) dealers.

GunBroker.com states that both the CPL holder and the dealer will have extra work ahead. This means that FFL dealers must perform background checks on all customers, regardless of whether that customer holds a CPL or not. It will require the CPL holder to wait to pass the background check in order to purchase their gun says GunBroker.com. Some people who carry CPLs may not be able to purchase their firearm due to the new law, but most current CPL holders should be able to pass without any problems. It is also important to note that it is illegal for anyone who appears to be intoxicated to purchase or carry a firearm, says GunBroker.com

This new ruling is particularly noteworthy to GunBroker.com CPL clients who may be purchasing firearms from GunBroker.com and having them shipped to the gun dealer of their choosing. Instead of providing their CPL license, the gun's purchaser must ensure that their driver's license or other form of identification is current with the correct address and other information; otherwise, they will not be able to receive their firearm. This could cause extra confusion and a disappointed buyer.

Although the CPL has been used in the past to avoid the hassle of going through a background check for each gun purchase, this new ruling is unlikely to have much consequence for the CPL holder. Most CPL holders get their Concealed Pistol License because they want to carry concealed legally, states GunBroker.com. The CPL holder is more likely to follow the new rulings and accept the extra background check, if that only means they must wait a bit longer to get their firearm, according to GunBroker.com.

GunBroker.com recommends that if anyone has any questions concerning the NICS background check, they should call the Federal Bureau of Investigation's (FBI) National Instant Criminal Background Check (NICS) section at the toll-free number, 1-877-FBI-NICS or 1-877-324-6427.

CONTACT:

Caroline Hunter

Web Presence, LLC

+1 7865519491

SOURCE: Web Presence, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/580615/CPL-Holders-Now-Need-Background-Checks-in-Michigan-Says-Gunbrokercom