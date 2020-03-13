Fadó Launches Interactive St. Patrick's Day Campaign to Lift Patrons' Spirits

- Interactive St. Patrick's Day campaign will see fun messages and challenges printed onto pints of stout, creating theater and excitement and cheering up visiting consumers and social media followers alike

- Irish-themed pub chain Fadó expedites plans to use "bev-top" media solution to lift customers' spirits as Coronavirus concerns increase

CHICAGO, March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fadó, the Irish-themed pub chain group based in the US, is partnering with beverage-top (bev-top) media pioneer Ripples, in an innovative St. Patrick's Day campaign designed to lift customers' spirits during the current period of uncertainty caused by Coronavirus. Throughout its "weekend party" campaign, which will run in three of Fadó US pubs from today until Sunday (March 13-15), customers will be able print selfies and personalized messages onto the foamy tops of pints of stout, and will be encouraged to share the fun by posting images of their designs on social media.

Kieran Aherne, Regional Manager for Fadó Pubs, comments: "As a chain of Irish-themed pubs, St. Patrick's Day is an especially important time for us and for our customers. It was therefore essential that we find a new and exciting way to enable people to, responsibly, make the most of this special occasion and have fun."

The campaign is enabled with Ripples' counter-top device, called the Ripple Maker, which prints images, logos, messages and even selfies onto the top of foam-topped beverages, using all-natural extracts.

Content will include light-hearted messages such as "hard work pays off in the future, laziness pays off now," and fun challenges including "get the bar to sing your favourite song."

Aherne continues: "With Irish stout on tap and Ripples bringing the fun, we predict our customers will have a darn good time in Fadó pubs this weekend! And the party continues with live music every day."

The Ripples' St. Patrick's Day campaign will take place at the following Fadó venues: Chicago, Atlanta (Buckland Avenue), and Columbus.

About Ripples

Ripples is the world's leading bev-top media company that offers the Hospitality and Food & Beverages industries creative solutions to increase consumer engagement, strengthen customer loyalty and build brand awareness. With the Ripple Maker, businesses serving foam-topped drinks can create personal interactions with their customer. Images can be customized and branded and can be updated daily to support ongoing promotional activities, leading to positive real-time interactions, location-based social media shares, and long-term brand awareness. Ripples includes a constantly updated content library, and recently introduced new big data analytics tools which allow brands to measure the impact of bev-top on sales, as well as on customer engagement for social media.

