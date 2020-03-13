Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 14.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien
Warum Pharmagiganten vor dieser Aktie Angst haben müssen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2ALPW ISIN: CA74347D2077 Ticker-Symbol: 1P2N 
Tradegate
13.03.20
17:01 Uhr
0,086 Euro
+0,005
+6,44 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PROPHECY DEVELOPMENT CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PROPHECY DEVELOPMENT CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,077
0,093
13.03.
0,083
0,090
13.03.
ACCESSWIRE
13.03.2020 | 23:56
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Teleconferencing: Special Meeting of the Shareholders of Prophecy Development Corp.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2020 / Prophecy Development Corp. ("Prophecy" or the "Company") (TSX:PCY)(OTCQX:PRPCF)(Frankfurt:1P2N) announces that in light of the World Health Organization's announcement of the COVID-19 outbreak as a pandemic, it shall be providing shareholders of the Company with the opportunity to participate in its special meeting of shareholders of the Company to be held on March 16, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. (Vancouver Time) via teleconferencing through the following dial in:

Dial In: 1-877-608-4575

Participant Passcode: 398-4568

PROPHECY DEVELOPMENT CORP.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Michael Doolin"
Chief Executive Officer

For more information about Prophecy, please contact Investor Relations:

+1.604.569.3661 ext. 101
ir@prophecydev.com www.prophecydev.com

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Prophecy Development Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/580657/Teleconferencing-Special-Meeting-of-the-Shareholders-of-Prophecy-Development-Corp

PROPHECY DEVELOPMENT-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 ACCESSWIRE