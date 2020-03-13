Teleconferencing: Special Meeting of the Shareholders of Prophecy Development Corp.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2020 / Prophecy Development Corp. ("Prophecy" or the "Company") (TSX:PCY)(OTCQX:PRPCF)(Frankfurt:1P2N) announces that in light of the World Health Organization's announcement of the COVID-19 outbreak as a pandemic, it shall be providing shareholders of the Company with the opportunity to participate in its special meeting of shareholders of the Company to be held on March 16, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. (Vancouver Time) via teleconferencing through the following dial in:

Dial In: 1-877-608-4575

Participant Passcode: 398-4568

PROPHECY DEVELOPMENT CORP.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Michael Doolin"

Chief Executive Officer

For more information about Prophecy, please contact Investor Relations:

+1.604.569.3661 ext. 101

ir@prophecydev.com www.prophecydev.com

