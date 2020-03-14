Web Presence: Dr. Frank Roach Explains Notable Differences Between Composite and Porcelain Veneers

Veneers, a common solution at dentist offices across the country, are typically made from either resin or porcelain materials. Atlanta-based Dr. Frank Roach weighs in and helps readers understand the major differences between the two.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2020 / For patients looking to achieve a brighter, healthier smile, there is an array of state-of-the-art procedures available to restore teeth--both invasive and non-invasive. However, premier Atlanta dentist Dr. Frank Roach has taken on patients whose teeth are unable to receive the maximum effects of these procedures and must rely on alternatives. One of the most popular options available today are veneers, which are placed over patients' teeth to improve their appearance and provide protection from further wear.

"Instead of pulling teeth or anchoring in dentures, veneers simply fit over or onto patients' teeth, which is a far less complicated procedure," says Dr. Frank Roach. "The low-impact nature of veneer procedures along with how fast it can be completed means that it's a reasonable solution for many patient cases. The patients must decide first, though, whether they will receive porcelain or composite veneers."

Composite veneers can be placed directly onto teeth where dentists can then sculpt them to match the look of the natural tooth underneath. In the case of direct composite veneers, resin is used to match teeth and a high-intensity light is used to harden the material. The benefit to composite veneers is that resin is much cheaper than porcelain, meaning the overall cost of the procedure will be much lower. On average, composite veneers cost about half as much as porcelain veneers, Dr. Frank Roach says. Composite veneers can also be made same-day since the material is sculpted directly onto teeth instead of at an out-of-office lab.

Porcelain veneers tend to be more expensive, but for good reason; they are much more durable than composite resin, and because they are less porous, they won't stain or chip over time as easily. Composite veneers that are well maintained can usually last between five and seven years before needing replacement. Porcelain veneers, on the other hand, can easily last for a decade or more. Additionally, porcelain veneers have a more authentic look due to their translucent quality, which resembles tooth enamel.

"When it comes down to it, porcelain veneers are the superior choice in terms of quality and lifetime, but it ultimately boils down to what the patient can afford since these procedures aren't typically covered by insurance," says Dr. Frank Roach. "But they are both reasonable solutions for achieving a more aesthetically pleasing smile in no time."

