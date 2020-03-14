Capitol Area Properties, LLC: Announcing the Launch of the New Property Hackers Book

The Book, which is Currently Available at No Cost, is Chock Full of Helpful Information and Advice about Real Estate Investing

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2020 / Jason Balin, Chris Haddon, Ian Walsh and Josh Weidman are pleased to announce the launch of their new book, "Property Hackers."

To learn more about the 197-page book "Property Hackers - Your Guide To Becoming A Successful Real Estate Investor," and get the limited time free copy of the book, which retails for $19.95, please visit https://propertyhackers.com/.

As a spokesperson for "Property Hackers" noted, the four authors have been involved in real estate investing since 2005. Together, they have completed over 3,000 projects including wholesaling, flipping, private lending and rentals. Their first book, "The Whiteboard," was also extremely successful, achieving an Amazon #1 International Best Sellers ranking.

Now, with the launch of their new book "Property Hackers," Balin, Haddon, Walsh and Weidman are happy to share their advice on how to start a business and become successful in the world of real estate investing.

The book is also honest about the fact that in order to have a successful real estate investing career, people have to put in plenty of hard work.

"It's not instant-you don't push a button and make a million dollars," the authors noted in the book, adding that they are pleased to share with readers their advice on the "real way" to invest in real estate.

From people who wish to get into flipping homes and those who want to know more about rental properties and how they can offer a steady source of income, to learning how to determine how many real estate deals must be done in a year to achieve a target amount of income, "Property Hackers" is filled with plenty of helpful advice.

The book also includes useful information on what the authors describe as the Top 7 direct mail campaigns, including where to find the lists, what to mail and how to automate these mailings.

"There's no catch and no gimmicks. You will not be signing up for any "trial' to some monthly program or anything like that," the spokesperson noted, adding that the book is absolutely free and that people just pay the shipping and handling charge.

Property Hackers is not just another "how to" book on real estate investing. Inside the book readers will find the actual playbook the authors created after doing thousands of real estate deals. For more information, please go to: https://propertyhackers.com/.

