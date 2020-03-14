Anzeige
Samstag, 14.03.2020

WKN: 886286 ISIN: LR0008862868 Ticker-Symbol: RC8 
Tradegate
13.03.20
21:56 Uhr
30,035 Euro
+2,760
+10,12 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
14.03.2020 | 15:58
Royal Caribbean Announces Global Suspension Of Cruising

MIAMI, March 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Given global public health circumstances, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has decided to suspend the sailings of our fleet globally at midnight tonight.

We will conclude all current sailings as scheduled and assist our guests with their safe return home.

As with our announcement yesterday regarding U.S. sailings, we expect to return to service on April 11, 2020.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/677715/RCL_Logo.jpg

