Brookfield Euroswiss: Bitnuk the Swiss Crypto Platform Break Exchange Record While All Markets Sink

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2020 / The numbers show, with no doubts, that the crypto and currency buyers prefer the Swiss Bitnuk as their most trusted platform.







The last 24 hours were difficult for virtual currency markets. When all major crypto exchanges monitored massive sell-offs, Switzerland-based Bitcoin exchanges showed completely opposite results.

Bitnuk, a Swiss-based bitcoin OTC exchange, witnessed a record volume of Bitcoin transactions over the course of the last 24 hours.

According to data of Bitnuk wallet, the number of transactions produced Thursday exceeded the 114k, marking the highest-ever trade figures from the launch of Bitnuk in April 2018. The value of transactions reached 82,4 million EUR (around 87,4 mln CHF), also beating the all time record.



Over-the-counter (OTC) trading, successfully performed by Bitnuk last night, refers to the decentralized process, where transactions between parties trading in digital assets can be made directly or facilitated by brokers. Such a trading process has become increasingly popular recently, as qualified investors or trading parties face more freedom and opportunities.

The black night for cryptos



Meanwhile, with nearly $93.5 billion market capitalization decline, the cryptocurrency exchanges experienced a rough Thursday night. The crash in the markets of digital assets echoed the massive sell-offs in equities and commodities around the globe, as traders and investors fell in a panic due to the global Coronavirus pandemic and oil price wars between Saudi Arabia and Russia.

With chaos dominating everywhere from the United States to Australia, Europe is no exception. The main crypto exchanges operating around the region, which currently became the epicenter of the Coronavirus pandemic, faced the same severe price plunges.

The world's largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin tested the bottom of $3,597 on LiteBit exchange, before rebounding to over $5,100. Bitstamp, Europe's biggest exchange by trading volume, faced the price roller-coaster as Bitcoin dropped to $4,100. Exmo, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in Eastern Europe, recorded a sharp Bitcoin price dip to below $4,400.

Since Bitcoin suffered its worst one-day price drop in years, other major cryptocurrencies, which tend to move in tandem with Bitcoin, also experienced sharp falls.

Contact details

Company: Brookfield Euroswiss

Name: Alisa lungu

Email: info@brookfield-euroswiss.com

SOURCE: Brookfield Euroswiss

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/580729/Bitnuk-the-Swiss-Crypto-Platform-Break-Exchange-Record-While-All-Markets-Sink