New Software Suite opens up new $200 billion opportunity

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 16, 2020) - NetCents Technology Inc. (CSE: NC) (FSE: 26N) (OTCQB: NTTCF) ("NetCents" or the "Company"), a disruptive cryptocurrency payments technology solutions provider, is pleased to announce that it is further enhancing its' cryptocurrency merchant gateway by attacking an entirely new customer base.

NetCents is introducing a recurring billing solution, further providing a complete merchant and user experience to cryptocurrency payments.

The Company is leading the way in cryptocurrency payment innovation for enterprise-level merchants and with the addition of its enterprise invoicing suite is now meeting the unmet demand for a solution that can withstand the support required by larger businesses such monthly subscription services and call centres with a volume of over 1,000+ sales associates.

This new product suite is ideally suited to Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platforms, and Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) customers. These types of Companies currently generate over $200 billion in transactions annually, and that number is growing at 17.5% annually[1]. It is only logical that their customers would be interested in a crypto payment solution for these expenses.

"As part of our 2020 focus to provide a complete merchant experience, we have launched daily settlements, initiated the integration of the Lightning Network, and now are introducing a full-service Invoicing Suite," stated Clayton Moore, Founder and CEO of NetCents Technology. "The ability to service rapidly growing monthly subscription platforms along with traditional call centres and B2B agencies positions us to capture new market share, greatly increasing our monthly transaction volume through recurring payments."

Bringing subscription-type billing to cryptocurrency payments, the full-service Invoicing Suite equips merchants such as monthly subscription services, agencies, accounting and law firms, telephone bookings and the like with tools that enable them to track their payment cycle when invoicing clientele. Key features and business intelligence tools include:

API integration

Integration with accounting and CRM systems

Set invoicing frequency and due dates

Customer and client management / database

Full invoice tracking (opened, forward, bounce, spam filter)

Re-issue or cancel invoice, save invoice draft, and export to PDF

Accounts receivable reporting, including Days Payable Outstanding (DPO) and average invoice payment time

Invoices payable insights - coming due, 1-30 days overdue, 31-60 days overdue, 61-90 days overdue, over 90 days overdue

Payment status reporting

The Company intends to create and deploy a specific marketing regimen to identify, target, and close those potential clients best suited to adopt this payment suite.

