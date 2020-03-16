DeepBlue Technology enters Fast Company's 2020's Most Innovative Company list

SHANGHAI, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2020 / Fast Company, a well-known US business magazine, has released its annual list of Top 50 Global Innovation Rankings, an industry staple and well-regarded list for uncovering the top companies developing innovative technologies. This year, DeepBlue Technology made it into the Top 10 Region (China) rankings, together with other laureates such as Alibaba, Meituan and Pinduoduo.

DeepBlue Technology was recognized for its flagship product, the Panda Bus, that is already operational in more than 10 cities in China. The Panda Bus is DeepBlue's next-generation answer to the public transport issues such as overcrowding, profitability and unreliability. DeepBlue's focus on public transport infrastructure is just one part of an overall vision to use AI to serve the global urban population. Incorporating the latest AI technologies developed in-house such as the palm-vein recognition and payment methods, heavy vehicle autonomous driving, and personalized content delivery systems, the Panda Bus promises a more reliable and steadier commute and user experience for the public.

The Panda Bus aims to reimagine how public transport is regarded, and to enable city planners and managers to use AI to supplement their planning for the cities of the future. To that end, DeepBlue has been awarded more than 48 patents for the Panda Bus and has focused much attention on the design and efficiency of the bus in consultation with the market. The Panda Bus can be found in many airports, industrial parks and city routes all over China.

DeepBlue Technology made the list this year based on a comprehensive survey of thousands of companies in more than 36 categories, ranking alongside industry giants such as Alibaba, Meituan-Dianping and Suning. This accolade comes after a successful year of international recognition, emerging top in prominent AI competitions such as IEEE ISI, CVPR, SIGIR, KDD and more.

About DeepBlue Technology

Founded in 2014, DeepBlue Technology has grown into a world-class, international enterprise in three major AI verticals: Intelligent Vehicles, Intelligent Environments, and Intelligent Cities. In line with 'Serving Humanity with AI', DeepBlue has embarked on fundamental R&D and product development within these verticals, such as computer vision and various biological and cognitive AI technologies. DeepBlue's work is highly recognised within the industry, having won over 10 different top-tier international competitions such as the IEEE ISI Cup, and challenges such at CVPR, SIGIR, KDD ,ICCV and NeurIPS.

About Fast Company Top 10 Rankings

Media Contact

Conpany Name: DeepBlue Technology

Contact person:Jeriel Tan

M: +86 18601755693

chenje@deepblueai.com

Website: www.deepblueai.com

SOURCE: DeepBlue Technology

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/580859/DeepBlue-Technology-enters-Fast-Companys-2020s-Most-Innovative-Company-list