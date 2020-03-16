Anzeige
Montag, 16.03.2020

WKN: A0Q163 ISIN: NL0006237562 
Tradegate
13.03.20
16:28 Uhr
15,450 Euro
+0,700
+4,75 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
AMX
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.03.2020 | 07:05
Arcadis N.V.: Arcadis reports transactions under its current share buyback program

16 March 2020 - Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), the leading global Design & Consultancy organization for natural and built assets, has repurchased 250,941 of its own shares in the period from 6 March 2020 up to and including 13 March 2020 at an average price of €16.64. This is in accordance with the repurchase in order to cover obligations from employee incentive plans and stock dividends as announced on Friday 6 March 2020. The consideration of this repurchase was € 4.2 million.

For more detailed information see: https://www.arcadis.com/en/global/investors/share-information/share-buyback-program/

-End -

For further information please contact:
Arcadis Investor Relations
Jurgen Pullens
Mobile: +31 6 51599483
E-mail: jurgen.pullens@arcadis.com

Arcadis Group Communications
Joost Slooten
Mobile: +31 6 27061880
E-mail: joost.slooten@arcadis.com

About Arcadis
Arcadis is a leading global Design & Consultancy organization for natural and built assets. Applying our deep market sector insights and collective design, consultancy, engineering, project and management services we work in partnership with our clients to deliver exceptional and sustainable outcomes throughout the lifecycle of their natural and built assets. We are 28,000 people, active in over 70 countries that generate €3.5 billion in revenues. We support UN-Habitat with knowledge and expertise to improve the quality of life in rapidly growing cities around the world. www.arcadis.com.

REGULATED INFORMATION
This press release contains information that qualifies or may qualify as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Attachment

  • Arcadis reports transactions under its current share buyback program (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e6d4ade3-7c77-4595-86a5-3249fbc53834)
