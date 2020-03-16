Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Mandatory notification of trade: Employee Share Saving Plan

Schibsted ASA has on 13 March 2020 sold 19,765 treasury B-shares to participants in the Employee Share Saving Plan at a price of NOK 257.00 per B-share (the price is set according to standard procedure for the program two days after the release of Schibsted's Q4 2019 report, the closing price 17 February 2020). The shares will be transferred to the participants in the coming days. The transaction is related to the fourth enrollment window in the Employee Share Saving Plan for 2019 which closed in September 2019, and based on savings made during October, November and December 2019.

In addition, Schibsted ASA has on 13 March 2020 transferred 10,960 treasury B-shares to participants in the Employee Share Saving Plan at a price of NOK 238.80 per B-share (the closing price on the vesting date for the two year holding period, 26 February 2020). The shares will be transferred to the participants in the coming days. The transaction is related to bonus matching shares given to employees who enrolled in the Employee Share Saving Plan for 2017.

Shares sold and transferred to primary insider employees are disclosed in the attachment.

Reference is made to the release published today regarding long-term incentive plans. After the transactions described in both these releases, Schibsted ASA holds 3,543,657 treasury A-shares and 1,383,307 treasury B-shares.

For more information on the Employee Share Saving Plan please refer to the disclosure published 09 April 2014.

Oslo, 16 March 2020

SCHIBSTED ASA

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

